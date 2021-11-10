RICHMOND — Tensions continued to mount at the Chariho School Committee meeting Tuesday evening as residents from district towns and supporters of the Rev. David Stall, a former committee member, gathered to protest policy decisions they said restrict public participation and improperly silence the voices of both taxpayers and those on the committee with dissenting opinions.
Stating concerns that recent changes to the committee’s rules prevent those without children in the school system from commenting on curriculum and library/media center policies, the group stood outside with signs ahead of the meeting before nearly a dozen took to the podium to express their discontent.
Stall and Republican Hopkinton Town Councilors Scott Bill Hirst and Michael Geary were among those to speak, with each promising to continue to press the committee until changes are made. Stall, who resigned on Sept. 28 after complaining that his request for agenda items, including a discussion on critical race theory, had repeatedly been ignored, again criticized members of the committee for ignoring the general public.
“The general consensus of this group is that you, as a committee and administration, are not listening, so we will continue to rally in an effort to be heard,” said Stall.
“Several months ago, you voted on a change to policy making it so that only parents of someone in the schools can comment on curriculum. That is taxation without representation,” he continued. “I don’t think it’s legal, I don’t think it’s ethical and I don’t think it’s good practice.”
School Committee Chairwoman Linda Lyall and Superintendent Gina Picard each said the policy changes were never designed to prevent public comment or restrict any input. The revisions were made to the district’s Curriculum Materials Policy in the spring and to the Library Media Policy in October.
In an email, Lyall said the purpose of the revisions was to update language within the policies to address issues including inaccurate committee or position titles — prior to the revisions, the district’s assistant superintendent was identified instead as director of curriculum and instruction, for example — as well as to make the form more user-friendly and provide a more direct tool “for parents who would have their child directly impacted by the material and would be able to provide specific concerns in detail as it related to the educational setting to aid parents more directly.”
Prior to October, the Library Media Policy was last revised in 1996.
When it comes to general concerns regarding Chariho policies and feedback from non-parents, both Lyall and Picard said the district has always allowed for public input and has not taken any action to restrict those with opposing viewpoints. She said prior to Tuesday night, committee members and Picard had heard from only one individual — a resident of Charlestown — regarding the policy, and that individual simply sought clarification.
Lyall had attempted to direct those in attendance Tuesday to use the district’s appeals policy if they have a complaint, and reiterated on Wednesday that the appeals process has always been the proper channel for residents and would continue to be available for anyone, on any matter, regardless of whether they have a child in the school district.
“Up until last night we had only one individual reach out to the district to ask about the concerns that were raised last night about non-parents being able to provide feedback and input to the district,” Lyall said. “Anyone who is unhappy about a book, curriculum, or resource being used in the Chariho school libraries or in a classroom is always welcome to speak at public comment at any School Committee meeting, regardless of whether they have children in Chariho or not. The other avenues besides the meetings would be to utilize the Appeals Policy that has been in place since 2006 and is located in our Community Relations Policy section.”
Picard said a misunderstanding in how the appeals process works and the intent of the revisions have complicated the matter, and she said she hoped to reassure residents that the school district is committed to maintaining a healthy, positive relationship with the general public.
“We are considering and discussed putting the Appeals Policy back on the agenda (at a future meeting) for discussion to see if there are any gaps and to make sure everyone understands the process and can be heard,” Picard said.
The latest tensions stem from complaints by Stall, who publicly chastised Lyall and other committee members this spring when she declined to include a discussion on critical race theory on the agenda at Stall’s request. Stall has challenged that aspects of CRT were potentially being taught to students within the district.
Stall, a Republican who serves as pastor at First Hopkinton Seventh Day Baptist Church, was named to the School Committee in February 2020 following the resignation of Sylvia Stanley. He was replaced last week by Democrat endawnis Spears (Diné/ Ojibwe/ Chickasaw/ Choctaw), who was appointed by the Hopkinton Town Council following a 3-2 vote.
Stall has continued to speak as a member of the public at each of the past couple meetings, and has received ongoing support from residents of all three Chariho towns.
On Tuesday evening, the support continued as several residents, including Hopkinton resident Tyler Champlin, a certified public accountant and unaffiliated candidate that Hirst and Geary had nominated to replace Stall, and longtime educator and volunteer Jim Sullivan of Charlestown.
Both questioned the committee’s lack of interest in public opinion and said that in attending committee meetings over the past six months, he believes the committee has failed to serve the community and that “members of the audience have been attacked simply because they have views different than those on the committee.”
He said that the committee has lost the ability to compromise, noting that he has removed his children from public school to have them home-schooled due to concerns over how the district operates, and vowed to challenge sitting members of the committee for their seat in the next election.
“We have a voice, we will be heard, and come June 2022, some of us will be declaring for our seats,” he said.
Others at the meeting were less cordial in their comments toward the committee, including Hopkinton resident Jeremy Palmer and Charlestown resident Kim Coulter. The two called members of the committee “bullies” and told them they lacked respect, while at the same time speaking louder and talking over efforts by committee members to have them wrap up their comments once their allotted two-minute public comment time was over. In fact, both said they would only be louder if committee members continued to silence them, which led to several small verbal disruptions in between speakers.
Picard said she disagreed entirely with that perception and encouraged members of the public to come forward and be part of the discussion and to reach out to administrators with any questions they may have.
She said the district would continue to promote healthy civil debate and public participation, even if those in the community believe otherwise.
“I do think the committee’s efforts have been well intended, and the district has always seen public input as a crucial part of the curriculum development and education process,” Picard said. “We all want and highly value community input, and we encourage those with concerns to reach out, to learn more and to be part of the conversation.”
