HOPKINTON — Hopkinton Recreation Department is now accepting registration for its tee ball program for children ages four and five. The program will run Saturday mornings from May 20 to June 17, at Crandall Field.
The program will teach basic skills of baseball in a safe, fun and encouraging environment. The program is looking for additional coaches.
Cost is $40 for Hopkinton residents; $45 non-residents. Fee includes equipment, uniform shirt, and baseball hat. Children must bring a glove.
For more information, or to register by May 8, visit hopkintonri.org/recreation, or call 401-377-7795.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.