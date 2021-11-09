RICHMOND — The Town Council has appointed a Rhode Island middle school teacher with 27 years of experience working in education to fill a seat on the Chariho School Committee left vacant as a result of the recent death of Sheila Grover.
In a split vote last week, the Richmond Town Council voted 3-2, with President Nell Carpenter and Councilwoman Lauren Cacciola opposed, to appoint Karen J. Reynolds to serve as a Richmond representative to the School Committee. She will replace Grover, who earned election to fill a vacant seat after running uncontested last fall but resigned earlier this year for health-related reasons.
Grover died at her childhood home in Wilbraham, Mass., on Oct. 27.
Councilman James Palmisciano, after wishing Grover’s family well and thanking them for her service alongside other members of the council, said the town was fortunate to have two qualified candidates in Reynolds and applicant Jessica Purcell. Both were interviewed publicly on Nov. 2 before Reynolds was appointed.
“I think having a person who has been an educator for 20-plus years brings a unique perspective and insight to move our School Committee in the direction. She has the experience needed as a parent, as an educator, as a taxpayer and as an advocate for students,” Palmisciano said. “The educator piece is a huge piece we have been lacking on our School Committee.”
Reynolds will serve a term ending in November 2024, at which time the seat will be filled by local election.
The appointment marks the second new member to join the committee in the past week after Hopkinton Town Council members voted 3-2 to appoint endawnis Spears (Diné/ Ojibwe/ Chickasaw/ Choctaw) to replace Stall, who resigned his seat after complaining of transparency issues and alleged efforts to silence him and keep him from putting several items on the School Committee's meeting agendas.
A longtime educator who has worked the past 22 years as a middle school teacher for the Exeter-West Greenwich Regional School District, Reynolds is a 20-year resident of Richmond and a mother to three sons, two Chariho High School graduates and a fourth-grade student at Richmond Elementary Schoo. She has volunteered in the community in a variety of non-political capacities.
In both interviews and a letter to the council included with her application, Reynolds said she intends to be a “positive contributing member of the School Committee who focuses on what is best for all stakeholders.”
“I have a vested interest in keeping the Chariho Regional School District on a positive course,” she said. “(My family has) always been pleased with the high-quality education our community offers, so my focus will be on maintaining programs and services that benefit all students.”
In her role as a teacher over the past two decades, Reynolds said she has seen firsthand the challenges facing educators, including trying to meet growing pandemic mental health, social emotional and academic needs of students without overburdening teachers and staff.
She said changes can be achieved through development of strong policy, providing ample training and enhancing communication between staff members. Reynolds said she is aware that costs are important, as additional spending means additional tax burden on Richmond residents, and will work to provide a balanced budget that meets the needs of both students and taxpayers.
In opposing Reynolds’ appointment last week, both Carpenter and Cacciola said they were impressed with each candidate but simply felt that Purcell would be the better fit to represent the town.
Purcell is a graphic designer, art director and mother of two children, ages 4 and 7, with years of experience volunteering in the community. She was organizer of R.I. Food Swap from 2012 through 2015; worked as a mentor for Moms for Moms with Families First RI; was a member of MOMs Club of Chariho 2014-17; is an advisory board member for the Gnome Home Daycare; and is a member of the Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed Association.
“I can personally understand many of the challenges facing our families because I am living many of them myself,” she said.
During the course of Tuesday’s interviews, Councilman Rich Nassaney argued that the public should have been given the chance to support their candidates and speak, but Carpenter shot down the concept and said that the council has always held the interviews publicly, but without public discussion. She cited more than a half dozen examples from over the past decade.
“This council, historically, has never afforded the public an opportunity to speak on these appointments,” Carpenter said. “I can provide examples. There is precedence and we will not deviate from that.”
