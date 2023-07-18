PROVIDENCE — Jessica Purcell, who received the next highest number of votes in November’s election, will take a seat as a member of the Chariho School Committee after the Rhode Island Supreme Court ruled she was the rightful appointee to replace Gary Liguori, who resigned in December.
The Rhode Island Supreme Court on Tuesday released its ruling, a 4-1 decision which determined that the Richmond Town Council had overstepped its authority in appointing Republican Clay Johnson, and the town’s Home Rule Charter dictated that Purcell should have been appointed to the seat. Senior Justice Maureen McKenna Goldberg provided the lone dissent in the case.
With Purcell’s petition granted, she is legally entitled to the seat as a School Committee member. A “judgment of ouster” was also entered, which removed Johnson from the seat as an illegitimate appointment by the council.
“All Richmond residents have been truly served by this decision as it upholds the power of our votes and voices in how we deserve to be represented by elected officials,” Purcell said. “This ruling affirms what we've known all along, the Town Council should have followed the procedure in the Town Charter and appointed the next highest vote-getter from the last election.
“Three members chose to follow political motivations instead of local obligations and they have been thoroughly rebuked by a majority of the RI Supreme Court, and many fellow residents,” she said.
Although obviously disappointed with the decision, Johnson said in an email that the ruling just marks a single event in an ongoing “battle of ideas.”
“In my mind, this is a battle of ideas, and that battle continues,” Johnson said. “I encourage all school committee members to focus on helping students develop the skills they need to be successful, ending bullying in the schools, being fair to the taxpayer, and making sure that parents are involved in decisions regarding their child.”
The decision marked the end of a nearly three-month wait after both sides made their oral arguments before the five-justice panel in mid-April.
Purcell and Johnson had each filed dueling lawsuits with the Supreme Court in mid-January following the appointment of Johnson to the Chariho School Committee by the Richmond Town Council on Jan. 19 by a 3-2 vote. Councilwoman Samantha Wilcox and Rich Nassaney opposed Johnson’s appointment and said it should have gone to the next-highest vote-getter in town, as dictated by recently approved changes to the Richmond Town Charter.
In November, Purcell finished 28 votes behind Republican Kathryn Colansante for the second and final open Richmond seat on the School Committee.
Under the Chariho Act, the state law governing School Committee responsibilities and district operations, when there is a vacancy on the committee it is up to the respective town council to select a replacement. A 2008 charter revision approved by voters requires that the council “appoint the unelected candidate who received the greatest number of votes for that office in the most recent general or special election.”
In the decision for the joint petitions, Jessica Marie Purcell v. Clay Johnson et al. and Clay Johnson, in his capacity as Council Appointee to the Chariho School Committee, et al. v. Chariho Regional School Committee, the justices wrote that the argument came down to the significance and definition of “express validation.”
In order for the Chariho Act and Richmond Home Rule Charter to remain harmonious, which is defined as two coexisting pieces of legislation, both would need to be enforceable without interfering with any rights or requirements set forth in the other. The justices ruled that in this case, the Chariho Act did not specifically grant rights to the Richmond Town Council, but rather the council’s responsibilities on how to act were set forth in the charter.
“Johnson’s most emphatic argument is that the vacancy provision of the Charter was not expressly ratified by the General Assembly because the Chariho Act was not referenced in either section 1 or 2 of the public law ratifying the Charter and, therefore, it did not attain the status of a state law,” the decision states. “Specifically, Johnson asserts that the voters of the Town approved a Charter that would supersede any inconsistent legislation enacted by the General Assembly specifically for the benefit of the Town, and, thus, the Chariho Act does not qualify because it governs three municipalities.”
The court determined that while the Chariho Act would in fact supersede the town’s charter if there was any discrepancy between the two, the charter did not include any language that sought to undermine or disallow the regulations set forth within the state act.
Goldberg, however, showed extreme discontent in the decision and issued a nearly 40-page dissent of her colleagues’ decision.
In her argument, Goldberg states that the vacancy provision of the Chariho Act was first enacted in 1986; Section 10 was amended twice after 1986, in 2006 and in 2016, and each amendment restated the vacancy provision. She said Section 10 addresses all aspects of creation, election, duties and authority vested in a regional school district.
The provisions span several pages, she notes, and provide “comprehensive detail regarding the number of seats on the School Committee, the number of members, who must be elected (not appointed).”
“In accordance with this Court’s long-standing and well-established jurisprudence, this Court should conclude, in the exercise of our original jurisdiction, that the Charter provision was not expressly ratified by the General Assembly, as that requirement has been defined by this Court,” she wrote.
“The majority’s reliance on the general ratification provision for the Richmond Town Charter, found in P.L. 2009, ch. 12 is erroneous, in my opinion. It is my belief that express ratification is a manifestation of assent by the General Assembly that a specific provision of a charter that affects the plenary powers of the General Assembly over school committees and education has been delegated to a city or town, after the enactment of a home rule Charter.”
Despite Goldberg’s dissent, the court’s decision will remain. There is no outlet for further appeal in the case.
Purcell said with the case now behind her, she is looking forward to crossing the aisle and taking a seat among the other members of the School Committee. She said she has been an active participant in regular meetings and is ready to serve the community.
“My advocacy as a parent and community member is not about me but about working in service of our town and the School District,” she said. “I will serve on the Chariho School Committee as a partner to all stakeholders.”
