5:50 p.m. update
RICHMOND ¯— Richmond reported steady voting throughout the day with a short wait when the polls first opened this morning.
"We had a line of 30 or 40 this morning, but it was gone in half an hour," Town Clerk Sarah Rapose said of the Richmond Elementary School polling place where she spent the day. "I don't think there's been a line of more than six or eight people through the [rest of the] day. The early voting really took the pressure off."
There are 6,726 registered voters in the town. By early evening, 1,361 people had voted today in person and 3,212 voted by mail or early in person up until Monday. As was the case in Hopkinton and Charlestown, Monday was the biggest day in Richmond, with 253 voters.
"The line wrapped around the Town Hall," Rapose said.
Original story:
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 3 ... Election Day! Get to the polls and make your voice heard!
See below for Richmond polling places (open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and check out the ballots for the different precincts attached.
RICHMOND POLLING LOCATIONS
Precinct 2901: Richmond Elementary School, 190 Kingstown Road, Wyoming
Precinct 2902: Chariho Middle School gymnasium, 455B Switch Road, Wood River Junction
You must bring valid photo ID. For more information, contact the Board of Canvassers at 401-539-9000 ext. 9 or at townclerk@richmondri.com.
