WOOD RIVER JCT. — Andrea Spas, the assistant principal of Chariho High School, will become the school’s next principal at the completion of this school year after working in the school district for over 15 years.
On Tuesday, Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard appointed Spas, effective July 1.
Spas, the daughter of educators, has been assistant principal at the high school for the past five years. She first started working for the school district in 2005 as a school psychologist, and prior to becoming assistant principal, she also served as the district’s response to intervention coordinator for three years and the assistant director of special education for almost four years.
“I love this school and this building, and I want to continue to lead the herd in this new role,” Spas said of her appointment. “I'm extremely excited and honored for this opportunity, and it's nice to hear the support I have behind me.”
She will succeed Principal Craig MacKenzie, who announced last month he will be leaving the district at the end of the year for a principal's position in Cashmere, Wash. Spas has been the assistant principal during MacKenzie’s entire tenure as high school principal.
“Mrs. Spas is primed to step into this leadership position,” MacKenzie said. “She has a great working relationship with our students and staff, she is invested in connecting our school to the community, and she has been integral in defining our school mission and vision of the Chariho graduate.”
MacKenzie said he will stay connected with Chariho High School even after his departure. Spas said her collaboration with MacKenzie has prepared her for her new role.
“Mr. MacKenzie has given me so much autonomy in my current position, and he's allowed me to share a lot of his experience and responsibilities, so I feel very ready for the [principal] position,” Spas said.
“I'm really looking forward to continuing the progress that we've made under Craig's tenure,” she added. “We have so much to be proud of.”
Chariho Tech Director Gerald Auth, who works in collaboration with MacKenzie and Spas, said that he values the work the team has done together.
“Andrea has big shoes to fill,” Auth said. “We have high expectations, and we're going to continue to have high expectations. Andrea is more than capable of providing that leadership.”
Inspired by her seventh-grade science teacher and parents, Spas decided early on that she wanted to pursue a career in education. She is particularly grateful for her father’s mentorship and coaching in the classroom and on the sports field.
Spas, who grew up in Preston, Conn., and graduated from Norwich Free Academy, earned a bachelor's degree in psychology with a minor in women’s studies from the University of Connecticut. She also earned a master’s degree in school psychology from Rhode Island College, which allowed her to become a certified school psychologist, and another master’s degree in education leadership and administration from Providence College.
While in the position as Chariho’s response to intervention coordinator, she helped create the response to intervention program, which is a research-based initiative that provides academic and social-emotional support for at-risk students. With Spas’ leadership, Chariho was one of the first districts in the state to implement this program, and once implemented, she led professional development training related to the program at the state and national level.
During her tenure as assistant principal, Spas developed academic initiatives to help bolster student performance inside and out of the classroom. She has also helped develop the Student Advisory Board, which is a student leadership group that provides input and feedback to the high school’s administrators.
Anna LaCroix, a junior who serves on the Student Advisory Board, said she was excited to hear of Spas’ promotion. Lacroix said Spas “actively listens to you and makes sure that everyone’s ideas are heard.” Spas’ ability to connect with students and staff will be an asset to her as principal, LaCroix added.
Spas said she is proud of the district’s ongoing initiatives to support ninth-grade students with academic and dispositional skills training. She hopes to continue this work moving forward.
“By giving them [ninth-graders] these skills and strategies early on," Spas said, "we hope that they can become more self-directed as they progress throughout their high school career.”
She has served on committees and strategic design teams at the state level, and has led professional development for teachers and administrators throughout the state. Her work has also reached national audiences through professional development training and academic publications.
Chariho has offered the most in-person learning days this school year, according to district officials. Spas said she is proud of the resilience that the faculty, students, and parents have demonstrated during the transitions to and from distance learning.
Spas, 41, is extremely close with her two younger sisters and enjoys spending time with her four nieces and nephew. She lives in South Kingstown with her husband Jayson, who is a licensed clinical psychologist and professor of clinical psychology at Rhode Island College and Brown University School of Public Health.
She is also an avid cyclist and runner. Last summer, she cycled her first 100-mile century ride in approximately 7.5 hours.
“It was awesome,” she said. “It was one of those experiences that you train really hard for, and when it’s finally done, you can’t believe it.”
A few years ago, MacKenzie, Spas, and Auth teamed up to complete in a triathlon together. Although they weren’t victorious, Spas said their coordination as a team reflects who they are as colleagues.
“We are a trio, a team, but we each bring our own strengths, and then this collectively comes together through our teamwork and shared goals,” she said.
She hopes to emulate this working relationship with the new leadership team. Being approachable and providing clear communication is something that continues to be important to her, she said.
Picard praised Spas’ commitment to the school district and students in an email to the Chariho community.
“I have complete confidence that Andrea’s present performance will transition to the role of the high school principal in a seamless manner,” Picard said in the email. “I believe the appointment of Mrs. Spas will provide our district with the dynamic leadership necessary to continue to lead the Chariho Regional High School into a bright future.”
The district is seeking applicants for the assistant principal position.
