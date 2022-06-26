Voters in both Charlestown and Richmond will be asked at referendum in November to determine whether to allow the state to issue a license to any cannabis-related businesses within the community. Hopkinton residents may find themselves answering a similar question come election time, but officials will first hear from the public in July.
Town council members in rural southwestern Rhode Island communities are facing the challenge of how to implement state legislation signed by Gov. Daniel McKee on May 25 designed to legalize recreational marijuana and protect “off-duty use.” Under the proposed law, the industry will be heavily regulated with oversight from the state, and towns automatically opt in unless voters reject the establishment of such businesses at a referendum containing state-approved language before the end of the year.
Charlestown Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz said as more is understood regarding the complexities of the 125-page document signed by McKee, it has become clear the only option before the town is whether to allow marijuana businesses — and not doing so could come in the form of lost revenues.
“The referendum concept is pretty straight forward, if the community votes that they want to have it, then they vote yes,” Stankiewicz told members of the Charlestown Town Council earlier this month. “If the voters should choose no, then there are no businesses but the town would not be eligible for any state revenue disbursement generated by that industry.”
“If we did reject it and change our minds later, there are ways to do it but it would be both time consuming and cumbersome,” he added.
The Charlestown Town Council voted on June 7 and the Richmond Town Council voted on Tuesday evening to let the voters have final say. Both councils had moved quickly to approve the referendum, noting that town officials would need to submit to the Rhode Island Secretary of State by August in order to include it with the planned November elections.
The language for both referendums will be exactly the same, and was predetermined by the state as part of the legislative package passed in late May.
Each referendum reads, “Shall New Cannabis Related Licenses for Businesses Involved in the Cultivation, Manufacture, Laboratory Testing and for the Retail Sale of Adult Recreational Use of Cannabis be Issued in the Town of (Charlestown/Richmond)?”
“The language and regulations are specified by state. The only thing as a community that we can do is opt out,” Stankiewicz said.
For members of the Hopkinton Town Council, the issue is one that involves more than simply seeking a simple yes or no from residents. Council President Stephen Moffitt Jr. earlier this year had directed the town’s zoning board to consider updating regulations to better define when and where a marijuana business would potentially be permitted.
The request was made to get ahead of legalization and assure the town was in a position to be prepared for the change in law, Moffitt explained at a June council meeting. The effort had not led to any decisions, however, and the council called on zoning members to host a more in-depth discussion on the matter in early July.
Moffitt said he hoped to then have a public hearing on July 18 regarding town zoning requirements, and to hear whether residents would want to have marijuana sales in town. He noted during council discussion in early June that legal sales will be allowed imminently in Connecticut.
“It will be legal to sell in North Stonington, and there will be access for those in the community,” he said. “It is important that we have these discussions now.”
Hopkinton Town Solicitor Stephen Sypole told officials the same thing that Charlestown councilors were told, that options are limited and there is little that the town can do outside of holding a referendum to opt out.
In terms of seeking recommendations from zoning officials, Sypole said that aspects of the industry are so regulated by state, there may not be much to put into a zoning ordinance besides designating where things are or are not allowed.
“Towns can’t put any requirements on businesses over or above what the state is already regulating. That part of why (the zoning board) received a use table and little more,” he explained to the council.
Hopkinton Councilman Scott Bill Hirst said he would like to see the question put to the voters and would be willing to move forward with whatever the townspeople should decide. Town officials said that discussion could be included as part of the hearing, tentatively scheduled to take place on July 18.
“I support a free vote and whatever the people of Hopkinton choose to do,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.