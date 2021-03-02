HOPKINTON — The Hopkinton Town Council on Monday held another in a series of public hearings on amendments to the town’s photovoltaic solar energy systems ordinance.
The changes, proposed by attorney Peter Skwirz on behalf of his clients, local property owners Tom and Cynthia Sculco, would constitute a significant overhaul of the town’s solar energy ordinance, which was approved in January 2019. The goal of the amendments is to prevent further large-scale commercial solar development, which, in recent years, has gobbled up a significant amount of open space.
Monday’s hearing lasted about two-and-a-half hours, with council Vice President Sharon Davis presenting a list of questions about the amendments.
Reached on Tuesday, Davis said she wanted to exercise caution before approving a major ordinance overhaul.
“When I realized that this was going to be close to the end, where we have started the official hearings is when I wanted to make sure that we covered everything. Plus, the emphasis went from those large solar projects to accessory [residential],” she said.
Davis was also concerned with contaminated sites in the town, at least one of which, the former landfill on Stubtown Road, is likely to become a solar energy facility.
“We needed to find a way to be able to do Stubtown Road landfill,” she said. “Once we get rid of all the large solar projects in every category, every zone, then how are we going to do Stubtown?
Davis said she would have preferred to directly compare the existing ordinance to the proposed amendments.
“How can we really judge it without looking at the old one, and it wasn’t done in an easy way,” she said. “For myself, I had to go through and write where it is on the old one onto the new one, and that’s really what they should have done for me.”
Contacted on Tuesday, Town Council President Stephen Moffitt expressed frustration that Davis had waited until Monday to raise her concerns.
“I was kind of surprised we were rehashing some of the things that we had already had a consensus on,” he said. “It was almost as if Sharon had just read the proposal for the first time. I had actually anticipated wrapping it up and voting on it at our next meeting, but by the looks of it, it’s not going to be for another five or six weeks before we are able to vote on it.”
Moffitt said the council had been mulling the changes for three months and it was time to vote.
“People ask, ‘What’s the hurry?’” he said. “Well, the hurry kind of is that people now know that we are going to put a heavy-handed solar ordinance out, so I’m just kind of concerned that might speed up the application process of people trying to get in before we do it.”
The hearing will resume at the March 29 council meeting.
Roaming dog complaints
Prompted by a recent incident in which a large, loose dog was seen harassing farm dogs on Tomaquag Road, council member Scott Bill Hirst urged the council to update the town’s animal ordinance.
“I think it’s something that, certainly, people in the community are interested on, and they’re certainly talking about it on social media. I think the council should have at least some response to it,” he said.
Councillor Michael Geary said he was also aware of the incident.
“A citizen did reach out to me and said, ‘Hey, there’s a pitbull that’s out bothering other dogs, maybe playing too hard with some other farm dogs in the farm up by me,' and the next morning, I reached out to the ACO [animal control officer]. She went ahead and took action right away, talked to the people.”
Animal Control Officer Samantha Bowen was not participating in the remote meeting, however council President Stephen Moffitt pointed out that Bowen had already worked on an update of the town’s animal ordinance.
“I know it hasn’t been updated in 30 years, so there’s a lot of old language in it,” he said. “I know some of the fines and some of the penalties are probably outdated, so it is on the radar. It’s being looked through and gone over, so we are hoping that we will have a new animal ordinance in the works. It’s definitely something that’s long overdue.”
Hirst then asked the town to form an Animal Control Commission.
“I know it’s not as prestigious as some of the other town boards, but they do serve an important purpose in town and it’s not that demanding a commission, but I would hope that some people will step up to the plate and consider serving,” he said. “Also, I would like us to look at the ordinance and strengthen it up, but I would like to have the Town Manager direct either the chief of police and/or the animal control officer to make a report on what improvements they think they need and what role they think the town can have to achieve those goals."
Acting Town Manager Brian Rosso explained that an update to the animal ordinance had already been prepared by Bowen and Police Chief David Palmer.
“The chief and the animal control officer, Samantha Bowen, rewrote the entire animal control ordinance, so it’s in the works, it’s being reviewed by the solicitors,” he said. “Probably be prepared to be presented to the council, I would say, within a month’s time. I think it was kind of put on the back-burner. It seemed like you guys had a lot on your plate with the solar ordinance.”
Moffitt invited the public to comment on the roaming dogs matter, but no one asked to speak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.