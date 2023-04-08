HOPKINTON — The Hopkinton Recreation Department has opened registration for youth soccer through April 12. The eight-week player development program for ages 3-9 will be held every Thursday starting April 13 to June 1 at Crandall Field, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Times and prices vary based on age group and participants should bring a soccer ball.
Registration for youth tennis lessons with Liz Trombino also open. Lessons will be held every Saturday starting April 22 to May 20 at Chariho High School, 453 Switch Road, Richmond. Time slots are 9 to 10 a.m. for ages 5 to 9 and 10 to 11 a.m. for ages 10 to 14. Children must bring a tennis racket.
For more information or to register for a program, visit hopkintonri.org/recreation or call the Hopkinton Recreation Department at 401-377-7795.
