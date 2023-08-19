HOPKINTON — It has been anything but simple to find a solution for what to do with the 1904 Building that once served as the Ashaway School, but an agreement with the state may finally allow the project to move forward with the hope of going to bid by the start of the new year.
Members of the Hopkinton Town Council last week authorized Town Manager Brian Rosso to enter into a memorandum of agreement with the Rhode Island Historic Preservation and Heritage Commission regarding requirements to secure funding related to the 1904 Building project. Rosso said that, after several clarifications and back-and-forth discussions with staff at the office of Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee recently, he was comfortable with the agreement and confident it would help move the project forward.
“If you read the (Memorandum of Agreement), there were three stipulations and I was already fine with two of them, because we planned on going that direction anyway,” Rosso said. “The third one I had a lot of questions about, but I have gotten clarifications and these are terms that we can agree to.”
Under the revised timeline, the town would have two years to complete negotiations and work, which Rosso should provide ample time. Upon signing the agreement, he said the town would need to obtain environmental review from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The goal, Rosso said, would be to receive approval from HUD in order to go out to bid by the start of 2024. He said such a timeline would allow the community to select a qualified proposal and move forward without attempting to race the clock.
For members of the Town Council, the agreement marks an important step in providing a solution for the long-abandoned property. The old school has sat unused since 2004 and has been a vocal concern for parents, teachers and emergency responders due to a wide range of fire and safety issues.
Hopkinton has worked alongside staff with Hoffman Engineering, which aided in plans for environmental testing, remediation and demolition. The project is funded through a $465,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
After spending years considering several rehabilitation options for the old school — the community deemed all to be unworkable and expensive — the council voted in 2018 to raze the building and authorized the formation of a subcommittee to oversee salvage and demolition. The work was initially projected to be completed in 2020, but pandemic issues and environmental remediation needs ultimately led to delays and the subcommittee went dormant.
The town resurrected efforts in April with hopes of completing the work this summer, but were unable to secure fast agreements with the state to do so.
“A lot of people don’t realize the steps that we have to go through to get something like this done. You need to check with this organization and get permission from that organization,” Council President Michael Geary said. “There are just so many steps that you need to go through in this state. It is way too overregulated, so I am very hopeful to see this project coming along well around this time next year.”
The 1904 building has stood unused along Hillside Avenue for the past 19 years, an eyesore for staff and parents using the newer school building. Under the proposed project, the building would be demolished and a memorial of some sort erected in its honor.
Although he wished to demolish it, Councilman Robert Burns praised Rosso’s determination and focus, saying he made the difference in finding a solution for the community after so long. He praised the efforts, which he said led to “a butting of heads” in the beginning.
“When this began, I wanted to see it blasted down in a week, but it was something that needed time and patience, and I really need to thank (Brian) for the time and and effort he put in to move it all forward.”
