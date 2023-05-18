HOPKINTON — A $500,000 federal allocation proposed by U.S. Sen. Jack Reed would provide the town with funding to conduct an engineering study and repairs to Route 3 and the Crandall House property to address drainage issues and prevent flooding on the historic property.
The money, which was formally requested by Reed in March, has cleared the first hurdle and was passed to the U.S. House Appropriations Committee for vetting. Hopkinton Town Manager Brian Rosso said while the money isn’t guaranteed yet, the town is in a good position to receive funding.
“This is good news, but it is still an uphill battle,” Rosso said. “It is not guaranteed, but this is an important step forward. I’ve met with (the Rhode Island Department of Transportation) several times and they are fully on board.”
The funding request is part of the annual Congressionally Directed Spending, which allows senators to directly propose expenditures targeted to a specific state, locality, or Congressional district.
If the request receives approval from both the Appropriations Committee and later the House, it would mark the second consecutive year that Reed has been able to secure funding for Hopkinton. In 2022, Reed was able to secure $460,000 for the demolition of the 1904 school building for safety reasons, funding that town officials said was instrumental in the project.
For the community, the drainage project became a more immediate need when heavy rains about a year ago revealed damage to two drainage pipe systems connecting the Crandall House property to Route 3. Rosso said that as a result of the pipe bursting and heavy rain, “bubbling” could be seen in the roadway.
The drainage issue caused minor flooding and also left the Crandall House parking lot significantly damaged, Rosso said. The issue runs alongside the tennis courts, which are scheduled to be renovated using American Rescue Plan Act funding, and Rosso said it will be important to address the infrastructure issue first.
Council President Michael Geary agreed.
“This is a long overdue repair that is needed in that section of roadway,” he said. “There have been several floods now and other problems, so it is important to work with the DOT and try to repair it.”
Due to the location of the pipes and impact to Route 3, it was initially unclear whether it would be considered a local issue or state responsibility, but Rosso said the state Department of Transportation has been a willing partner in seeking a solution.
Engineers with the DOT were unable to determine the exact drainage lines and issues, Rosso said, and the drainage coming into the parking lot has also experienced a lot of erosion. The town had not been able to find any funding, however, prior to Reed stepping up.
The drainage project, if approved, would include a full repaving of the parking lot. Rosso said it would include additional parking spaces, better and more accessible handicapped parking and other elements that will improve use and driver experience.
If the council should decide to build a community center down the road, he said the lot renovations will be an even more important project to see done.
“I am very grateful for Sen. Reed and the work he has done to push this and send it to the Appropriations Committee,” Rosso said. “He has really stepped up for us, first with the 1904 building to get it down and now he is again going to bat for us with stormwater drainage.”
