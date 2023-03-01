PROVIDENCE — A bill submitted by state Sen. Elaine Morgan is seeking to aid retirees by eliminating the state’s tax on Social Security income.
Morgan, R-34th District, introduced legislation Tuesday to completely eliminate the tax on Social Security beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2024, by allowing individuals to subtract all Social Security income from their federal adjusted gross income. She said the purpose of the relief is to aid the state’s elderly population, especially those on fixed incomes who hope to retire where they’ve built a life for themselves.
“Eliminating state income tax on Social Security benefits will be akin to giving Rhode Island retirees a raise,” Morgan said in a press release. “We must make Rhode Island a better place for retirees and not taxing Social Security income is a large step in that direction. It will help stem the flow of retirees leaving Rhode Island and taking their spending power with them.”
Recent data from the state shows that more than 240,000 Rhode Island residents are age 60 or older, representing 23% of the state’s population. For many of these people, Social Security represents a large portion of their annual income.
Currently, Rhode Island is one of 12 states that tax either some or all of their residents’ Social Security benefits, she said, while Rhode Island itself ranks among the least affordable states for retirement.
Morgan on Tuesday evening argued in support of the legislation at the Senate Committee on Finance, where it was scheduled for consideration.
She said eliminating the tax on Social Security benefits would boost the retirement income for much of Rhode Island’s vulnerable elderly population, providing the social safety net that it was designed to provide.
“It was never meant to fill state coffers, it was meant to carry people throughout their retirement years. It’s time to give our growing older population some tax relief by eliminating the income threshold, beginning with the 2024 tax year,” she said.
