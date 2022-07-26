HOPKINTON — State Sen. Elaine J. Morgan was one of two elected officials cited this week for Rhode Island campaign finance violations, discoveries that were made during an audit conducted in April through the state’s Board of Elections.
Morgan, an incumbent Republican and former Hopkinton town sergeant who has been elected to serve four consecutive terms as state senator by winning elections in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020, has remained cooperative throughout the process and has already taken action to make reparations for the violations, according to state officials.
The Board of Elections on Monday announced that members had unanimously voted to accept the audit reports and consent orders for Morgan and Sen. Thomas J. Paolino, a Republican who represents the state’s 17th District in Lincoln, North Providence and Cranston.
According to documents provided by the Board of Elections, the violation against Morgan stemmed from an audit that covered the period extending from Jan. 1, 2020, to March 31, 2022. The audit had been initiated in April, documents said, and was “due to her reporting contributions and expenditures in the aggregate disproportionately.”
The board said Morgan and her staff agreed to cooperate with the audit and turned over any requested documents without issues.
The review determined that $4,200 in contributions were reported as “aggregate-individual” when the name, address and place of employment for contributors should have been reported in campaign finance reports, while a total of $2,748.63 in campaign expenditures as “aggregate expenditures” when the payee or vendor, amount paid and purpose should have been included in the report.
In addition, the review flagged $2,604.22 spent over a total of five purchases when campaign funding was expended for personal use. That violation was based on board review and Morgan has already repaid those funds, officials indicated.
As a result of the violations, the board said Morgan agreed to pay a $1,200 fine. Paolino was fined $2,500 for his violations, which were unrelated.
A message left for Morgan was not returned on Tuesday.
The Board of Elections on Monday also announced that it had also forwarded a matter against Libertarian Daryl W. Gould to the Office of the Attorney General for criminal investigation. Over the past six years, the board said Gould has repeatedly failed to file campaign documents and forms, with Gould still owing the board 27 missing campaign finance reports and $57,872 in late filing fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.