WOOD RIVER JCT. — The Rotary Club of Chariho has donated 2,000 N95 masks to the community — a thousand to Wood River Health Services and another thousand to the Chariho Regional School District.
Club President Timothy Babcock presented the masks to Chariho on Oct. 27 and Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard accepted the donation on behalf of the district.
“The Chariho Regional School District truly appreciates the generosity of the Chariho Rotary Club’s donation of 1,000 N95 masks,” she said. “Their contribution of the masks is another encouraging reminder of how our community works together to support our students, faculty and staff. We want to thank the Chariho Rotary for their continued support.”
Wood River President Alison Croke said that with cases of coronavirus increasing across the country, including Rhode Island, the masks were essential to protecting the health of front-line health care workers.
“We appreciate Chariho Rotary Club’s thoughtfulness in making this donation,” she said. “The COVID pandemic continues and is, in fact, on the upswing across the country. It will be important to remain ready and equipped to handle a surge should one come.”
The pandemic has necessitated changes in the format of Rotary Club meetings, but Babcock said members still wanted to help the community, so the Chariho Rotary partnered with the the Rotary Club of New England in a regional mask-donation campaign.
“It’s called the Million Mask Challenge,” he said. “Many rotary clubs in the New England area were able to do some fundraising and purchase 800,000 masks that were going to be delivered to the New England area.”
A donation of 200,000 additional masks from the Connecticut-based Rossi Family Foundation brought the total to one million. The masks were then transported by tractor-trailer to cities throughout New England and distributed to local Rotary clubs.
Babcock traveled to Providence on Oct. 1 to collect his club’s 2,000 masks.
“Our club decided that the two organizations in our community that really most needed them, and there’s a lot so it’s hard to choose, but we have a good partnership with Wood River Health Services, and of course, they’re right on the front lines, so we felt we wanted to give them some of our masks. And then, we have a strong partnership with the school system, and the fact that Chariho is in-person, and all those kids … all the teachers, the nurses, the specialists, the administration and every student having to wear a mask every day, we felt it was important to provide them with masks so they could distribute them to students and staff and faculty,” Babcock said.
The mask donations fit well with the club’s mission.
“We see ourselves as providers in the community, finding ways that we can give back, that we can help where there’s gaps in our community,” Babcock said. “We’re also people of action, so we’re always wanting to get out there and actually do hands-on work where we can, make a difference where it’s needed. Believe me, we could always do with 10,000 masks, but I think every bit helps.”
