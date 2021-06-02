RICHMOND — Voters will be asked to approve a $7.15 million combined general government and capital improvement budget that would require a 1.19% increase in the tax rate when the annual budget goes before residents at the town’s annual financial meeting next week.
The budget will be presented for a vote next Wednesday in an electronic format in order to assure the safety of residents following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who wish to participate will be asked to do so using a computer, tablet, smartphone or telephone. Only eligible Richmond voters may vote and voters are asked to preregister with the town clerk’s office by 4 p.m. on Monday.
During a hearing held on May 18, Richmond Finance Director Laura Kenyon told the Town Council and members of the public that the budget represented limited increases in spending, with many of the town’s departments keeping their requests level-funded for the coming fiscal year. The town also benefited from decreases in dental insurance costs and lower-than-expected increases in health insurance.
“Our departments have cooperated, and as a result, most of the departments are level-funding requests,” Kenyon said. “Health insurance is up only 1.18%, where it is customary to see a 4% to 6% increase, and dental insurance went down by almost 3.5%.”
Under the proposed budget before voters, municipal spending would increase by 5.33%, or $361,493, for a total proposed general government and capital budget of $7.15 million. The town is also responsible for a $20.63 million share of the Chariho Regional School District budget that passed earlier this year. That amount is up by 2.66%, or $535,129, over the current year’s budget.
The town saw a considerable increase in revenue as well, officials said, which helped to offset a number of the new costs. Kenyon said the town was also able to pay off debt in order to reduce the impact of upcoming capital projects, including a $300,000 road reconstruction project. The town was able to offset some other costs by maintaining the unassigned balance at 13%, which is lower than the Richmond Town Council’s policy of 15% but is closer to the goal than a year ago when the town needed to dip into the fund to offset unexpected pandemic expenses.
“The overall reduction in debt was $269,000, which has been used toward capital,” Kenyon said.
The town also saw savings in information technology, which reduced its allocation 9% as a result of the enhanced security project over the past year coming to a close, and increases included $12,000 for the Canvass Authority to aid in an expected upcoming redistricting project.
The budget also includes $10,000 for the Richmond Police Department that will go toward a crisis intervention specialist. The program, which will be administered in collaboration with surrounding Washington County towns, will provide a full-time specialist and other resources for law enforcement in participating communities.
A public hearing held on May 18 drew little participation or attention, with Wood River Health Services President and CEO Alison L. Croke being the only member of the public to speak.
Croke asked the council to consider adding funding to the budget to support operation at the health center, noting that the council has not provided any recent increases. The center serves approximately 780 Richmond residents and has been an active partner in pandemic response including offering COVID testing and more recently assisting with vaccine distribution and administration.
“I understand there are budget constraints, concerns and a lot to consider, but I respectfully ask that you consider increasing funding,” Croke said.
Members of the council briefly discussed a possible increase but balked at the idea when told that the request was $10,000, considerably more than the $1,500 proposed. Councilors James Palmisciano and Rich Nassaney also stated during councilor discussion that they had additional questions which could not be answered because, following comments and a shift to formal presentation, Croke was no longer on the call.
The annual town meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and is expected to take approximately two hours. Those who do not wish to vote will be able to watch the meeting live via the town’s website.
To participate, contact the Town Clerk’s office by phone, 401- 539-9000, ext. 9, or by email at townclerk@richmondri.com no later than Monday at 4 p.m. The clerk will need your name, address, and driver’s license number. Those who preregister will receive the information that will enable them to join the meeting.
Here's a crazy thought. Why do they need more? More for the hardly touched at all snow removal budget?? There were abour 683 snow flakes last winter. More for the never open anymore town hall building and staff? Depite every other business in town masking up and trudging on...".ewwww....we need to ' stay safe' ....sorry doors locked!" More for the police? Isn't the sweet gig of parking in a running car ( hey, I'm not buying the gas...what do i care) all day long and raking in Cardi money not sufficiant?? My vote is NO. You didn't earn what you already got.
