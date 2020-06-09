RICHMOND — Meeting remotely, Richmond voters passed the town’s 2020-21 budget, by a healthy margin: 47 for and 20 opposed, with two abstentions.
Voters were required to register to participate in the meeting, which required a quorum of 25 in order to proceed. Juliana Golas moderated the meeting, which lasted about an hour and a half.
Town Council President Richard Nassaney said the meeting went smoothly, considering the new, online format.
“I think it actually went really smooth, other than just some personal difficulties with people being new to it,” he said.
The proposed $27 million budget is a 2.2% increase over the current year. With a revaluation still in progress, the property tax rate is not yet known, however estimates show a 4.7% decrease in the mill rate from $21.88 per $1,000 valuation to $20.85.
Richmond's contribution to the Chariho Regional School District, which voters also approved, will be $19.8 million, a 0.94% increase.
There were some concerns, Nassaney said, about the Chariho budget vote not having taken place yet and the state budget, which is also still to be voted on in the General Assembly, however the town charter provides for a second Financial Town Meeting if necessary.
“The town has the right to actually call another Financial Town Meeting if needed,” he said. “So we’re kind of holding that in our back pocket, so if the school budget comes back and it’s voted down and the state comes back and says ‘we’re not doing this and this,’ the town can come back and say ‘okay, we’re going to have another Financial Town Meeting and we’re going to do it … and we have the right. It’s in our charter."
All three Chariho towns begin their new fiscal years on July 1, but each town is following a different procedure for the vote on the Chariho budget.
Charlestown’s budget has been approved, but without the Chariho component. Richmond’s vote included the town and Chariho budgets, and Hopkinton held a referendum on the Chariho budget only on June 9, to be followed by a referendum on the town budget on June 23.
The Chariho School District will hold a budget referendum on June 30 for all three towns, but Richmond and Hopkinton officials were concerned about the delay and decided to hold their own school budget votes as well.
“We’re protected, but we can’t wait for everybody to finally get things going,” Nassaney said. “We have to go forward and if it’s us going forward and dragging people along with us, then fine. But somebody has to go forward, and it has to be us.”
