RICHMOND — Protests by Town Council members Michael Colasante and Helen Sheehan to have more input into the hiring of the new town planner fell on deaf ears — or, according to others, were ruled out according to the established charter process — as the council voted to hire local resident Talia Jalette to fill the position.
The council officially appointed Jalette, who currently serves as the Hopkinton Town Planner, following a 4-1 vote at a special meeting recently, with Colasante opposed and Sheehan expressing reservations before agreeing to vote yes. Town Manager Karen Pinch said Janette agreed to a salary of $67,000, which is on the lower end of the $65,000-$73,000 range advertised for those with experience.
Pinch said Jalette had a good conversation with members of the interview committee that, under the direction of the town charter, Pinch had put together for the hiring process. The committee, which consisted of Pinch, outgoing town planner Shaun Lacey, Town Clerk Erin Liese and Planning Board Vice Chairman Dan Madnick, was unanimous in their recommendation.
“After this interview, we felt comfortable that she would be capable of performing the job and would fit in here in Richmond,” Pinch said in a memo to town council members. “Additionally, as a resident of Richmond, we felt she understood the town dynamics as well or better than anyone.”
Prior to serving as Hopkinton's town planner, Jalette had worked as the town’s senior planning clerk. She earned a Master of Public Administration degree and a Certificate of Urban Infonomics from Northeastern University and has a Bachelor of Arts in politics and philosophy from St. Anselm College.
Pinch had urged the council to move on the hiring, due in part to limited response from qualified candidates and a lack of options to hire those with expertise in southern New England.
The approval came only after tense discussions, however, as Colasante and Sheehan sought to slow down the process and conduct their own interview with Jalette, arguing that the town is responsible for hiring and firing and should be more involved.
Sheehan led the discussion by first arguing that she “does not want to be a rubber stamp” and requesting a re-interview with the council, or at least a representative, present. She was backed by Colasante, who boasted that he had “hired a thousand” people in his career as a private businessman before demanding a chance to be part of the interview process.
Given the opportunity to question Jalette later in the discussion, however, Sheehan declined and said she’d prefer to do so only in executive session. Colasante indicated he had some “information” he had hoped to discuss in executive session as well.
When Council President Mark Trimmer, Vice President Rich Nassaney and Councilwoman Samantha Wilcox rebuked the complaints — Wilcox cited the charter, reading sections that state the policy itself is that the council is responsible for hiring based on recommendations and a list of qualified candidates provided with due diligence by the town manager — Colasante fired back.
Nassaney had made comments that “no one present was an expert” in planning qualifications or hiring a planner, which led to shouts from Colasante as he both defended his position and criticized Nassaney for assuming to know his background. When Nassaney said he’d prefer to trust experts, Colasante grew frustrated and shouted that he would not accept the hiring.
“Obviously this was always a done deal behind the scenes, as usual,” he said, before then arguing loudly with a resident in the audience that he was defending taxpayers. He finished by shouting, “I don’t defer to the experts.”
Colasante’s wife, Kathryn, a Chariho School Committee member, also interrupted the meeting several times. She argued that she should have had an opportunity to publicly comment on the matter and was not given the chance, as well as protesting what she described as poor treatment of her husband.
Both Colasante and his wife, had also spoken over others and out of turn at points, which led to Trimmer demanding order and a vote, drawing to a close the 20-minute discussion.
Wilcox defended Trimmer’s decision, as well as the council’s decision to ultimately follow the process that is in place.
"This was exactly how Shaun Lacey was hired. We are continuing to follow procedure and continuing to follow the charter,” she said. “If you want a change, then provide public notice and we will discuss it at a future meeting. This is not the time.”
