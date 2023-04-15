RICHMOND — Members of the Richmond Town Council have voted to use $228,000 from the undesignated fund balance to offset spending increases in the town’s 2023-24 fiscal budget, an effort designed to prevent an increase in the community’s tax rate in the coming year.
The council voted 3-1 on Monday evening to reduce the roughly $4.7 million fund balance, which would then be used to keep the tax rate even at 20.58 mils. The rate would be unchanged compared to its current level, Finance Director Laura Kenyon said, but that does not necessarily mean property owners won’t see a slight increase in their tax bills.
“I need to make sure it is clear, this does not necessarily mean someone’s taxes may not go up. We had a revaluation,” Kenyon told members of the council and public at the Monday night budget workshop. “What it does mean is there is no additional tax revenue required in this budget.
Councilor Samantha Wilcox opposed the measure. Councilor Michael Colasante was absent for Monday’s meeting.
The decision followed an hour of discussions and deliberations surrounding use of the town’s undesignated fund. The town’s general policy calls for the community to retain an undesignated fund balance of just about 16% (or two months' operational spending) of its overall budget for schools, town government, debt services and capital improvements.
The community held $35.46 million in obligations during the 2022-23 fiscal year, and the Chariho budget that passed will require a 1.47% increase in taxes this year — the $228,000 that will now be accounted for in revenue allocated from the undesignated fund.
Resident Raymond Pouliot, speaking during Monday’s workshop, urged the town council to consider much wider cuts by reducing the undesignated fund to just 10%. While he understands the need to maintain a healthy savings, he said 10% should be considered more than enough given the economic climate.
“A few years back, Ms. Kenyon stated that carrying 10% was a healthy amount, so why is it not healthy now?” Pouliot asked. “We don’t need that fund at 16 or 17%. About 6% should be going back to the rightful owners, the taxpayers.”
It was a request supported by Louise Dinsmore, who asked council members to consider the impact of any tax increase of any kind on those who are already struggling.
“In light of everything going on, cutting the fund balance is the responsible thing to do,” she said. “It may seem that $4 a month is not much, but some really just can’t afford that. People are really worried about having to put their houses on the market because of revaluation, inflation, the school budget and now the town budget. That’s a quadruple whammy for some people.”
The concern with a significant reduction, Kenyon and several council members explained, is that it offers only a one-time offset in revenues. In order to maintain the same budget next year, Kenyon explained that it would require the town to increase taxes slightly to account for the one-time revenue, leading to a necessary increase in taxes.
Although open to conversations about it, council members expressed extreme reservations with such a drastic cut and noted it would drop the fund well below the professionally-recommended standard of “at least two months' operating expenses.”
Vice President Rich Nassaney said he understands the efforts, but he could not justify the impact it would have on taxpayers to make such drastic cuts when it could fall on the taxpayers to “pay it back” a year from now.
“I appreciate the confidence, but by doing that we would be creating a financial deficit later on,” Nassaney said. “We need to keep the fund balance at this amount of money because when you look back, we had a couple emergencies where … thank God for the ARPA money because we needed half a million for the radio tower. If we didn’t have that money, where would we be taking it from? We would be taking it from the fund balance.”
Council President Mark Trimmer and Councilor Helen Sheehan each expressed interest in finding compromise, leading to suggestions that the designated fund balance be cut to 15% instead of 16%. Kenyon expressed comfort with such a move, but noted that it would leave the town with $94,000 that it would need to reallocate.
To make things easier, Kenyon suggested only taking the money needed to offset the newly approved Chariho Regional School District obligations of $228,000, leaving an estimated 15.4% in the undesignated fund balance.
Wilcox expressed concerns over how it would impact tax increases a year from now, noting that even if the remaining $94,000 were used a year from now, taxes would need to be hiked by $134,000 a year from now without any adjustments to spending. The concerns were also why she voted against the measure, she said.
Nassaney said while there will be a tax increase next year and he would have preferred to maintain a 16% balance, he believes the compromise will provide taxpayers the relief they are seeking, even if it means a likely increase a year from now.
“I have no problem with this number, just as long as people know that next year it is going to go up,” he said. “It will feel good now, but it will not (feel good) just another year off. That’s fine, if that’s the game they want to play, then fine let’s play it.”
