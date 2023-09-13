RICHMOND — Residents will have a chance to weigh in Tuesday as the Richmond Town Council seeks to finalize zoning amendments that would integrate language regulating cannabis-related businesses and retailers, as well as assure consistency with state laws.
The hearing is part of efforts by town officials to update the code of ordinances after the community overwhelmingly supported allowing marijuana businesses during a referendum last November following legalization in Rhode Island. Richmond residents voted with 58.2% in favor of allowing licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacturing, laboratory testing and retail sale of adult recreational-use cannabis.
“The amendments would add definitions of ‘cannabis business’ and ‘cannabis retailer’ and would establish the zoning districts in which those uses are permitted, allowed by special use permit, or prohibited,” a release for the town said. “The amendments would also delete definitions and use codes that are no longer consistent with state law.”
Across Rhode Island, 31 of the state’s 39 municipalities were asked to weigh in on the measure last fall, with most passing easily. Under the state law, the industry will be heavily regulated with a Cannabis Control Commission helping provide oversight.
In neighboring communities, Westerly voters passed the measure with 55% approval; 54.8% of Charlestown voters approved it; and 60.8% of Hopkinton voters were in favor.
For communities that approved the measure, including Richmond, state law allows for the community to receive 3% of the sales through a defined 20% tax system. Under the system, the state tax and a secondary marijuana tax are also applied.
The approval led community leaders to explore options to help regulate use and sales, with goals of complying with laws and allowing recreational freedom while simultaneously protecting the community and those who do not wish to be exposed or cannot be exposed to marijuana smoke, regardless of whether for medical or other reasons.
An ordinance crafted by Richmond Police Chief Elwood M. Johnson and approved by the council in July made it a violation in Richmond “for any person to smoke or vaporize any tobacco product or to smoke or vaporize any cannabis product in a public area.”
Restricted places under the ordinance include any public parks, sports venues and school grounds of any kind. Violators will face penalties including a fine of up to $500 and/or up to 30 days in prison.
“I think there are certain places that we congregate together where we can forgo certain things,” Johnson said. “The other concern is that if you are going to a public place to consume an intoxicant, the problem is that you have to leave and most people drive. I don’t want to be caught needing something in order to enact a change in a public place.”
The public hearing will be held during the Richmond Town Council meeting on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Richmond Town Hall on Richmond Townhouse Road. The public is invited to attend in-person or on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85935223619.
Those interested may receive a copy of the proposed amendments at the Town Clerk’s Office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.