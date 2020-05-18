RICHMOND — Meeting Tuesday using a web conferencing platform, Town Council members are expected to approve a change that would make the June 8 Financial Town Meeting a virtual one.
Town Administrator Karen Pinch said residents would be required to register before the meeting, which would normally be held at Richmond Elementary School. A vote will be taken at the meeting to approve or reject Richmond’s proposed 2020-2021 budget.
“Only Richmond voters can vote, so we need to be able to segregate out people who live here from the general public,” she said.
The plan to hold the virtual meeting was drafted by Pinch, Finance Director Laura Kenyon, Town Solicitor Karen Ellsworth and Town Clerk Sarah Rapose.
Pinch said she had consulted with the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns about how to hold the meeting, which is the final step in the town’s budgeting process.
“We have been on several calls with members of the League of Cities and Towns and everybody’s kind of been throwing ideas around,” she said. “Unfortunately for us, it’s not a yes-no. There’s a lot more to it than that. People can make motions from the floor that have to be voted on, so we can’t just do a mail ballot, because there’s no back and forth, so to speak, in a mail ballot.”
A quorum of 25 residents is necessary before the meeting, which will be moderated by Juliana Golas, can proceed.
“I don’t anticipate a problem with that,” Pinch said.
The proposed $27 million budget is a 2.2% increase over the current year. With a revaluation still in progress, the property tax rate is not yet known, however estimates show a 4.7% decrease in the mill rate from $21.88 per $1,000 valuation to $20.85.
Richmond’s contribution to the Chariho Regional School District will be $19.8 million, a 0.94% increase.
Council President Richard Nassaney said the virtual format provided options for people to participate by telephone or computer.
“We’re trying to set it up so everybody can participate,” he said. “There’s multiple ways for you to call in and we’ll have to take our time to do it, but even if you’re on a phone, you’re still able to dial in."
A message to voters explaining the virtual meeting process will be posted on the town website. The town will also send a Code Red alert to all Richmond households asking voters to register for the meeting and explaining that all budget and meeting information is posted on the town’s website. Residents wishing paper copies can pick them up on the front porch of the Town Hall on June 8.
People who have not registered can still watch the meeting live on the town’s website: www.richmondri.com
Nassaney said he believed the virtual format would work, as long as people were patient.
“The vehicle is there, it’s just a matter of people being patient enough to let it happen,” he said. “What’s the town going to do? We can’t postpone our financial obligations. I think it’ll work.”
In other business, the council will also discuss the rejection by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management of the town’s $400,000 application submitted last December for a recreation grant to renovate the play areas at Richmond school.
“We had submitted the grant on behalf of Chariho so that they could improve the fields and play areas at Richmond School,” Pinch said. “ Unfortunately DEM didn’t feel that Chariho’s submission fit the criteria, so we weren’t awarded the grant. We’re really disappointed as it was an opportunity to improve facilities for children in Richmond at a low investment for the taxpayers of all three Chariho towns.”
Nassaney said he hoped the rejection of the town’s application was unrelated to Richmond and Exeter’s recent Rhode Island Supreme Court victory halting the DEM’s plans to build a natural resources center at Browning Pond.
“It’s a huge disappointment,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s in retaliation or not, but it’s disappointing that they wouldn’t look at it from the school’s perspective and try and help the school. That’s really what it’s for.”
