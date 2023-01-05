RICHMOND — Over the past 16 years, Brittany Deluca has seen the small neighborhood along Shadow Ridge Drive grow to include approximately 30 homes and even more children. She has also watched several near-misses between motorists and kids at play, leading her to request the town consider a change.
Members of the Richmond Town Council on Tuesday approved a change reducing the speed limits along Shadow Ridge Drive and Wood Road in an effort to reduce travel speeds and enhance safety. Both roads, which serve as residential cul-de-sacs with one way in and one way out, will have 15 mph speed limits moving forward.
“There is an event that had taken place in our neighborhood, and thankfully it ended favorably, but there are a lot of children and animals at play,” Deluca said. “We have a lot of delivery drivers who are not aware of the blind spots, and for the officers who are trying to enforce this, it will help make it safer for all of us.”
Both roads will see their overall speed limits reduced by 10 mph, as recommended by Richmond Police Chief Elwood M. Johnson Jr., although he said his evaluations had not led to any visible violations while conducting drive checks.
Johnson said in driving along the road, however, visibility was considerably limited and that it would be dangerous for both children and drivers if the speed limit remained at 25 mph.
The issue was first brought to the attention of police and Town Administrator Karen Pinch in early December and brought to the council’s attention. Meanwhile, Johnson said a similar complaint was made regarding Wood Road, and he decided to take a ride to see the concerns first-hand.
“There are a lot of children playing there and there are some concerns. We can only enforce what is posted, not what isn’t, so this change will help us,” Johnson said.
Lindsey Anderson, another resident of Shadow Ridge Drive and the mother of three young children, noted that while the increase in delivery traffic has played a role, the delivery drivers have largely been professional. She said there are other factors, including high-schoolers and the children themselves, that make it dangerous as well.
“It’s not just delivery guys, and I don’t want to throw them under the bus,” she said. “There are high school students getting or dropping off peers and kids themselves on scooters and bikes flying around corners. I’ve lived there for a while and I didn’t know the speed limit was 25. Most easily go 30 to 35 mph.”
The discussion also led councilors to seek information on whether there are other neighborhoods that could benefit from such changes.
Councilwoman Helen Sheehan said that from a council perspective, she would like to see more done to evaluate the needs and adjust other neighborhoods that may be facing similar issues. She said constituents had brought up the topic after it first came up for scheduling at a previous meeting, and asked the council to consider a second public hearing that would look at remaining streets with only one access point.
Sheehan said she knows reduced speeds may not be the solution in every neighborhood, but urged the council to consider the hearing for safety reasons and encouraged the public to speak up if they have concerns. The latter concept was supported by Johnson, who invited residents to contact the Richmond Police Department’s non-emergency line.
“We are usually responsive to concerns, but admittedly no one knows these streets better than the people who live there,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t tell you off the top of my head what streets could use a different speed limit, and admittedly I tend to drive defensive.
“A lot of neighborhoods use the hills to filter noise, to reduce sight … they do require reduced speeds. We will try and see what we can identify, but our best eyes are the people who live there.”
