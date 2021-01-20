RICHMOND — After a lengthy discussion at their Tuesday meeting, members of the Town Council agreed to defer the reappointment of a developer to the Planning Board.
William McIntosh IV, who was denied master plan approval by the Planning Board for a project at 3 Carolina Nooseneck Road, has appealed the decision to the State Housing Appeals Board (SHAB) which is scheduled to hear the case in less than a week, on Jan. 25.
A member of the town’s Economic Development Commission, McIntosh was initially appointed to the Planning Board for one month, the remainder of a current term, and was up for reappointment on Tuesday for a full term, which would end on Jan. 31, 2024.
Supporters of McIntosh's reappointment were council President Nell Carpenter, Vice President James Palmisciano and councilor Lauren Cacciola. Councilors Richard Nassaney and Ronald Newman opposed the appointment, citing McIntosh’s legal dispute with the town.
The proposed reappointment has been controversial, with some residents and council members questioning the wisdom of appointing a developer who is challenging a Planning Board decision to that same board.
If reappointed, McIntosh would have to recuse himself from matters pertaining to his business, not only during his term on the board but for one year after his departure.
Palmisciano, who made a motion to reappoint McIntosh, seconded by Carpenter, said he had heard from concerned residents and had contacted the Rhode Island Ethics Commission to ask for an opinion regarding a possible conflict of interest.
“The answer was, and I’m paraphrasing this, ‘This is not a conflict and there’s nothing in the Code of Ethics that prohibits it. There are several Planning Boards that have contractors and real estate people and frankly, these are the kind of people with the knowledge you want,’” he said, recounting his conversation with a commission representative.
Palmisciano nevertheless acknowledged the lingering concerns in the community, including those expressed by the Beaver River Valley Community Association, a rural preservation group made up of residents.
“We have to deal with fact, feeling and opinion,” Palmisciano said. “I believe there’s a lot of feeling and opinion here, but let’s stick with the facts.”
Cacciola said she understood that McIntosh would not protect Native American artifacts on his property. Which parcel she was referring to was unclear.
McIntosh responded, “With regard to the Native American artifacts on the site, I understand the reason for the question, for one, and number two, a little background, my father’s a Mayan Indian,” he said. “I don’t really know if that really matters or not, but so was my grandmother from Guatemala. And so I do believe that that is something that we need to protect.”
McIntosh also responded to Cacciola’s question about his willingness to recuse himself if necessary.
“I will recuse myself,” he said. “I’m definitely a person, if you look at my past history, I do things with honor. I live a life of integrity.”
McIntosh said he wanted to help the town with its persisting challenges of attracting new businesses and tax dollars.
“I’ve been an entrepreneur since I was 15 years old, I’ve run five different businesses, I’ve been doing this for a very long time,” he said. “When I look at Richmond, I see a town that has tremendous potential, tremendous opportunity, and it needs to be beautified.”
But questions persisted regarding the reappointment.
Beaver River Valley Community Association founder John Peixinho said at the meeting that it was “inappropriate to appoint a real estate developer who has pending appeals before the town to the Planning Board at this time.”
Peixinho also questioned the assertion that the Ethics Commission had not found that McIntosh’s reappointment would be a problem.
“I think that the Ethics Commission makes recommendations based on specific cases, not in generalities like this,” he said.
Resident Mark Reynolds asked council members to heed the advice of Town Solicitor Karen Ellsworth and Town Planner Shaun Lacey, both of whom have advised the council not to reappoint McIntosh.
“You should listen to the professionals and follow their guidance and reject this appointment and allow Mr. McIntosh to continue his service on the EDC,” he said.
Palmisciano said he did not recall Lacey opposing the appointment and asked Lacey to respond.
“The last time we had this conversation, you know, the concern I raised was that of a perceived conflict of interest, and my opinion, candidly, really hasn’t changed since that last time we spoke about it,” Lacey said.
Ellsworth said McIntosh’s recusal was not the issue. If he wins his SHAB appeal, she reminded the council that his application will go back to the Planning Board that, if reappointed, he would be sitting on.
“The position that someone who appears before the board that he serves on is a different kind of position from any other potential conflict of interest that a public official might have, and I think that’s the real issue,” she said. “… If his SHAB appeal is upheld and the application goes back to the Planning Board, he would have some difficult choices to make.”
Nassaney asked his fellow councilors to listen to Ellsworth and Lacey.
“She’s not doing it because she dislikes him,” he said, referring to Ellsworth. “She’s trying to protect you, protect me and protect the whole entire town. That is her job. That’s what she’s paid for. And Shaun Lacey is doing what he knows …. These are the professionals. They’re trying to protect you and if you ignore them, that’s going to be on you.”
Palmisciano moved to delay the decision until the Feb. 2 council meeting, by which time the SHAB hearing will have taken place. But Ellsworth warned that the state board could take considerably longer to render a decision, and proposed a motion to postpone the reappointment until the town is notified of the decision.
“It would be a motion to postpone the decision until the Town Clerk receives a decision on the pending appeal from the State Housing Appeals Board,” she said.
In a unanimous vote, the council approved the motion to postpone the reappointment.
