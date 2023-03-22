RICHMOND — If the founders of a tri-town working group are going to move forward with efforts to address unfunded mandates, it will be without the endorsement of the Richmond Town Council or as an official subcommittee.
Council members voted 3-1 on Tuesday night, with Councilor Helen Sheehan opposed, to decline participation in a Tri-Town Subcommittee as part of a collaboration with the Hopkinton and Charlestown town councils and Chariho School Committee. Councilor Michael Colasante, a founding partner in efforts to form the working group, refused to vote.
The motion to decline was made by Councilor Samantha Wilcox and seconded by Vice President Rich Nassaney.
“It’s not worth even voting on … you people do what you want,” Colasante said. “I’m voting to not vote.”
The tense exchange, which is the latest in a series of back-and-forth discussions before several local boards in the past few weeks, is likely to bring an end to current efforts to form the group. The Hopkinton Town Council had approved involvement before the proposal became suddenly plagued by concerns over transparency and participation.
Tensions over perceived misinformation and concerns regarding transparency led the Charlestown Town Council to press pause and seek clarification and more direction. Several members of the Chariho School Committee also expressed concerns last week as well, and the committee took no votes after a more than 90-minute discussion, indicating the matter would be revisited if area councils deemed it worthy and more was done to clarify intent.
In rejecting the endorsement, Nassaney questioned why Colansante and others had met outside the typical process and how members in the initial discussions were selected. He said his greatest concern was that involvement was limited and did not include other interested parties, and decisions appeared to be made and group discussions had without the knowledge, involvement or invitation of other stakeholders in the community.
“I understand where you want to go with the collaboration and I appreciate it,” Nassaney said. “I think if it was done in a manner that was a little more open we would look at this.
“The first conversation that was had; I spoke to officials in Charlestown and spoke to officials in Hopkinton, and when I reached out to them they said they had no knowledge of it. That put a sour taste in a lot of people’s mouths,” he continued.
Nassaney and Wilcox each noted that the typical process would require the individuals to put the matter up for discussion on an agenda and would have first discussed the matter with the council. Instead, they were introduced to a committee that had “already met twice” two weeks ago when Colasante came with Hopkinton Town Councilor Sharon Davis.
Council President Mark Trimmer said Tuesday that, despite his role as council president, he was not made aware that Davis would be attending.
Colasante and Sheehan defended the process, however, saying there was “nothing nefarious” and “nothing was done fallaciously” in moving forward with a group of people sharing ideas on how to address unfunded mandates and its impact on small-town committees.
The two councilors argued that, in taking action on their own, they were acting with the understanding that there was a consensus of both the Richmond Town Council and partner towns at the Chariho Omnibus meeting in January. They said the two meetings since were for organizational purposes only and that, even before meeting, they had contacted the attorney general to assure everything was above-board.
As long as there is no quorum, both said the attorney general has defended their right to meet as a group and discuss ideas. Sheehan said Colasante was the only one who took action, and those speaking against him were politically motivated.
“Everyone talks about these unfunded mandates, and they all say we should do something about it, but nobody has done anything about it at all,” she said. “Nobody but Mike, that is.”
Colasante also defended the process and his right to meet. He noted that while the second meeting had taken place at his home, simply as a means of staying focused, the first meeting had been a meeting between like-minded individuals looking to make a difference.
Officials clarified last week that, after the discussion on Jan. 17, interested parties met up at the Dragon Palace in Richmond on Feb. 11. Davis contacted the attorney general for clarification on legal responsibilities and the group then met again on Feb. 25.
Colasante blamed the failure to gain endorsements to political maneuvering.
“When a line is drawn in the sand based on differences in ideologies, then the opposite side is always going to find something wrong in what you do,” he said. “We did nothing wrong, and the whole idea that we are hiding something is ludicrous.”
He had also told Wilcox, Nassaney and Trimmer, “I don’t know how you can make this up in your head.”
Trimmer, however, said that while he supported the concept for such a group, there is a detailed and defined way to address matters. He said the manner in which Colasante and others went about business was not appropriate.
“This is not about a line drawn in sand,” he said, with Colasante laughing in frustration. “I myself saw something that was not done the right way. You can chuckle all you want, but there is a process for this and you didn’t follow the process.”
