RICHMOND — Three returning and two new members of the Richmond Town Council were sworn in Tuesday in separate, socially distanced ceremonies, each administered by Chief of Police Elwood Johnson or Town Clerk Sarah Rapose.
The new council then convened to address its first order of business, electing the president and vice president. Council members elected unaffiliated incumbent Nell Carpenter, the third-highest vote-getter, as president, and newcomer James Palmisciano as vice president. Palmisciano, who is also unaffiliated, received the fewest votes of the five candidates.
The other council members are Republican Richard Nassaney, who received the greatest number of votes and has served as council president for the past year and a half, newcomer Lauren Cacciola, a Democrat, the second-highest vote-getter, and former vice president, independent Ronald Newman, who came fourth in the voting tally.
The nomination process began with some awkwardness when Newman nominated Nassaney to serve once again as president.
“Thank you, Ron,” Nassaney said before seconding Newman’s motion. “I’d be more than honored to serve …. So, I was hoping that we’d be able to continue with the positive, polite and professional council moving forward and work together to make our community fantastic and great, as it always has been.”
But Nassaney and Newman were the only members to vote in favor of the motion, so it failed. Cacciola then made a motion of her own.
“I’d like to make a motion to nominate Nell Carpenter,” she said. “Nell’s been an important part of the Town Council. She actually was the top vote-getter on the previous election, but she stepped down in pursuing the presidency because she wanted more experience and she has gained that. She’s gained transparency and also she does a good ethics and I believe she’ll make a great president.”
Palmisciano seconded the motion, and with Nassaney casting the only dissenting vote, Carpenter was elected president.
Carpenter said Wednesday that she was honored to have been named council president.
“It’s certainly an honor to have been chosen to represent the council by the council,” she said. “It’s something I take very seriously.”
Once dominated by Republicans, the council now comprises three independents and a Democrat, with Nassaney the only remaining Republican.
Nassaney said Wednesday that his tenure as president, while brief, had been marked by change and challenges.
“I was thrown into the position with literally no warning,” he said. “I had a very clear understanding of my job and my position and my role, but I was thrown into the middle of police negotiations. After finishing police negotiations, we ended up having a new finance director and literally a few months later, another new finance director, then a new building inspector and another new building inspector who we now share, then corona [virus] hit, and I’ve been in meetings for, how many months has it been? Nine? Every single week at least twice a week, plus council meetings, and no one could prepare you for what was thrown at me.”
Palmisciano, who previously served on the town’s Economic Development Commission and is now beginning his first term on the council, said he was honored to have been chosen as vice president.
“Pleasantly surprised and honored, I would say,” he said. “I think just joining the Town Council, for me, was taking that opportunity to serve, and this will enable me to do so in an even greater capacity. It’s exciting. I have a lot to learn.”
With major challenges looming, including the pandemic and municipal budget preparation, Carpenter said she hoped the diverse council members would be able to put the town first.
“We have all the normal things before us as a government, and then add on the COVID, and it just makes for a very difficult situation, and we all need to work together to get through it,” she said. “We really do.”
