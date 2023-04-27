RICHMOND — When residents across the state expressed concerns regarding their gun rights in 2019, Richmond joined a handful of towns in the region that voted to protect ownership rights as a Second Amendment sanctuary city. The latest council has reinforced that message by backing a Burrillville resolution opposing proposed gun control legislation at the state capitol.
The Richmond Town Council voted 4-1 last week to support a mirror resolution that would use the same language presented by the town of Burrillville on March 22, a three-page document that provided a history of Second Amendment cases, reiterated the town’s stance as a Second Amendment sanctuary and opposed four House bills and their matching legislation in the state Senate.
Democrat Samantha Wilcox, who said she would have supported a compromise that focused less on gun rights on school properties, was the only councilor opposed.
“It is ironic that we started the last meeting with a moment of silence for kids who were killed in a school and ended it with this resolution,” she said. “This resolution (from Burrillville) urges the General Assembly to allow guns on school properties; that’s just not OK.”
“I know I am the only Democrat here but I am more moderate on gun control than one might believe, and I do believe there is resolution between what you are suggesting and what the people want,” she continued.
The plea fell short, however, as Councilman Michael Colasante expressed concerns over the level of restrictions and Vice President Rich Nassaney said the resolution only served to further reaffirm the council’s decision in 2019 to make Richmond a Second Amendment sanctuary.
The mirror resolution passed by Burrillville directly identifies four areas of concern with legislation before the House and Senate. House Bill 5434 and Senate Bill 0321 significantly restrict owners by requiring that all firearms within a home be kept locked in a tamper resistant or mechanically-locked container. The law would also make noncompliance a felony, which Colasante said creates a situation where a homeowner would be unable to truly use a firearm to protect themselves, as is protected by the Second Amendment.
“It would make it a felony to keep a loaded gun on your nightstand, as it would require that the gun and ammunition be separately locked in a safe,” he said. “If there was a burglary and the suspect was shot, the police would come in and ask where the gun was. If you say it was on the nightstand and admit it was loaded, you could be in big trouble just by defending yourself home.”
Other legislation opposed by the council includes House Bill 5300 and Senate Bill 0379, which would limit shotguns to six rounds and rifles to 10 rounds before being considered “assault weapons” and require those owning such weapons to turn them in within 12 months; House Bill 5893 and Senate Bill 0645 would limit residents to purchasing just one gun within a 30-day period; and House Bill 5892 and Senate Bill 0325 would require trigger guards be issued for all rifles and shotguns at the time of purchase, further increasing costs for licensed firearm dealers and residents.
In opposing the council’s decision to back the resolution, Wilcox said her primary concern was focused on the aspects that support residents carrying guns in schools, especially during the school day.
She said she understood the concerns regarding use and availability at home and otherwise supported many other aspects of the resolution.
“I think if we did this right then we could find ground,” she said. “Let the people come say what they might be thinking rather than just simply support this (resolution from Burrillville) that expressly allows guns on school property.”
Colasante said that if the state legislation were allowed to pass, he believes it would have the unintended consequence of stifling the rights of law abiding citizens who could help in an emergency instead of impacting those who would bring a gun and shoot inside a school.
If carrying a gun appropriately and with permits at the time of a potential emergency, Colasante said he would not hesitate to defend the students and do what he could to bring the situation to an end with the least number of casualties possible.
He also expressed concerns that the proposed laws are so stringent that it could even impact police and military from carrying guns in an emergency, which would be detrimental to improving early response. Colasante also noted that in cases involving school shooters, there are no examples of law abiding adults committing the shootings.
“There hasn’t been one incident where a law-abiding citizen, a parent or a guardian has walked into a school and shot up the school, not even once,” Colasante said. “I would want to carry mine in to pick up grandchild, and if a lunatic was in school I wouldn’t think twice to try and take them out.”
