RICHMOND — After significant debate in each of the past two meetings, members of the Town Council showed a unified interest in moving forward in hiring an individual specialist or consulting firm to work alongside businesses and the town to install business-friendly practices and attract new development.
The council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve President Mark Trimmer’s request that town staff draft a request for proposals, or RFP, that would seek a qualified individual or professional firm to provide consultation and full-service implementation of programming to enhance commercial and industrial development. Once the draft RFP is available and members have had a chance to read through it, Trimmer said the council would hold a 1-hour workshop to discuss and edit as needed.
The measure marked a small step forward that sets a path for the council to follow as it seeks to expand the grand list with new commercial and industrial developments in order to provide financial relief for residents without compromising services.
“The whole idea … is to begin the process of creating an RFP and we can all contribute and get this moving so that we’re not fussing over this all summer long. I would like to be interviewing candidates by the end of next month," Trimmer said.
The decision to move forward in itself represented a compromise, as Trimmer had initially sought to go to RFP on Tuesday before withdrawing in favor of the draft. Both Councilman Michael Colasante and Councilwoman Helen Sheehan also indicated they would prefer to move forward sooner than later, agreeing to the workshop in order to keep making progress.
Sheehan arrived at the meeting with a set of job description items that the council would potentially be seeking in a consultant. The list, which was not included electronically before the meeting or with the formal packets presented to the council, focused on hiring a hands-on consultant who would be willing to work directly with businesses, residents and town officials.
Both Sheehan and Colasante urged Trimmer to consider using Sheehan’s list as a draft to start moving with discussions. Sheehan said she was trying to get things moving, noting that she knew the town could not go to RFP without a proper job description and that she was simply trying to create a starting point for the discussion.
“My thoughts were that we can’t go to RFP without first having a job description,” Sheehan said. “It is not a final piece of work, but if we are going to ask for proposals then we need to start somewhere.”
Trimmer said that in order to both remain transparent and fair, it was important to allow other council members to review Sheehan’s list and provide copies for those in the public who are interested. Instead, he led the council in directing Town Solicitor Karen Ellsworth to provide a draft RFP that could be used by the council in the workshop.
When the council does hold a workshop, Trimmer said he intends to keep it focused to limit potential bickering.
“I would like to limit it to one hour so that it does not become a bully pulpit session,” he said. “Everyone’s got great ideas and unique concerns. We have one chance to get this right and we need to get this right.”
The decision to slow the RFP process and draft a proposal came following advice from former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, who attended as an attorney with the firm of Pannone, Lopes, Devereaux & O’Gara LLC. He said the firm was interested in the economic development consultant discussion.
Fung told the council that rather than focusing on bringing new businesses in, it may be beneficial for the community to first lay the groundwork to call itself “business-friendly.” He also urged Richmond to look at what’s right for them rather than implementing what another town might be doing.
“I think you might first want to take a step back. Economic development is about helping and growing existing businesses here, making sure you have the right laws on books, and making sure you have the right tools in the toolbox,” he said. “Before you can bring businesses in, you need to make sure businesses here are coexisting with residents so that you can show outside businesses that they would be welcomed here.”
Fung said that while he would not likely be able to comment once a proposal is brought forward, he would be happy to answer questions for council members up until they begin the RFP process. He said in developing the RFP, it would be important for the council to have a direct but open scope in order to keep options available.
“If it is too broad or too limiting, you may end up with too many applicants or you may end up with no one at all,” he said. “Be careful about parameters put in, and make sure you have a cohesive discussion about what it is you want.”
