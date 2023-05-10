RICHMOND — In an effort to enhance regional communication and cooperation, the Richmond Town Council last week approved a motion to appoint Council President Mark Trimmer as the town’s first representative on the Washington County Regional Planning Council since 2017.
Council members are hopeful that the collaboration will result in more than just “discussions,” however, with Trimmer saying he would like to focus heavily on coming together to address unfunded mandates that continue to financially cripple small communities across Rhode Island. In fact, he said it would be the top priority.
“South County has historically been a piggy bank for the northern half of the state and I would really like to see these towns band together to start addressing that,” Trimmer said. “It is wealth reapportionment, and it is wrong. We get mandates forced on us, but we are never given the funding to fill those mandates.”
Members of the Richmond Town Council voted unanimously last week to appoint Trimmer, who will be the town’s first representative on the planning council in six years. The town’s previous representative to the regional council was then-Richmond Town Council President Henry Oppenheimer.
Jeff Broadhead, a volunteer with the organization, came before the Town Council in order to provide an explanation of the regional council and its efforts.
He said the organization was more active when Richmond was last a member, and is expected to focus on “functions on many levels.” Topics to be discussed include local issues and projects, state legislation and other planning and development subjects. Other towns with representation on the regional council include Charlestown, South Kingstown and Narragansett.
“The meetings allow local town council members to get together and talk about what’s happening in their towns,” Broadhead said. “It ranges from everything including discussions on population increases to liquor licenses and the process. It is designed to get all the towns talking together. For the members, that is one of the most important things.”
The organization once collected dues, but with funding from the streetlight project providing resources for the council, member dues ended in 2017.
In recent years, however, the lack of participation by Richmond and absences have left the regional council without a quorum. The regional council met a couple times last summer, Broadhead said, but took no action.
He said having Richmond back in the fold will allow the regional council to be able to take more action to help benefit towns in South County.
Councilwoman Helen Sheehan expressed concerns that, based on the member make-up, Richmond is the only non-shoreline community and could end up the odd man out on many topics. She worried that the regional council would be too focused on shoreline issues more than those important to Richmond residents.
“With the URI Coastal Center and sea grant, how would it work for Richmond,” she asked.
With sea level rise, Broadhead said the topic has certainly been of concern to member communities but noted with direct participation, Trimmer would be able to steer the conversation and make sure Richmond is heard as well.
Trimmer said that if the town is going to be a part of the organization, he wants to make sure more is done to take action against the state’s unfunded mandates as well as advocate for, or as necessary against, other legislation in the community.
“I want to make sure this has a positive impact for the town,” he said.
