RICHMOND — A pair of federal grants awarded this week will provide the community with funding to provide park upgrades for the recently acquired property along Richmond Townhouse Road, as well as money for upgrades to the Richmond Police Department facilities.
Richmond officials said this week that the grants include a $578,000 award from the Department of Housing and Urban Development specifically for property improvements to the lot at 4 Richmond Townhouse Road and $150,000 within the federal $1.5 trillion Omnibus spending bill. The grants were announced Tuesday by Congressman Jim Langevin and U.S. Sen. Jack Reed.
Langevin, who aided in securing money for the Richmond Townhouse Road property upgrades, said the funding will aid the community in providing more suitable space for recreation and youth events.
“Richmond currently lacks suitable permanent space at which to hold community and Recreation Department events, including the annual children’s summer camp, as the only other playground maintained by the town is small and aging, and the only basketball courts are in significant disrepair” Langevin said. “This project would allow the town to create a community recreation area where a host of programming could take place, benefiting all residents of the town.”
Richmond officials said the grant will help provide a number of opportunities, with money to be used on construction of a playground with ADA-compliant paths and surfacing, basketball court, pavilion with picnic tables, bathroom facility and septic system. The funding will also allow the town to hire consultant services to assist in layout and design.
The 5-acre parcel of land is across the street from Richmond Town Hall.
The project work will need to go to bid and no timetable has been released for completion of the work.
The improvements would enhance the outdoor recreational space, which was formally acquired by the town through purchase in 2018, according to a press release from the town, Richmond Town Administrator Karen Pinch told members of the council when the town applied for the grants.
“This should not affect our ability to have food truck events as we had already decided to redesign the event this year anyway with the trucks in a different location on town hall property,” Pinch wrote in a press release on the town’s website.
The second grant, which will support the renovation of facility locker room and equipment at the Richmond Police Department, is part of a $10.4 million rural development grant, according to a press release from Reed’s office.
The town said in a press release that the improvements “have been much needed and will improve health, safety and security as well.”
More information on the grants is available on the town’s website at richmondri.com.
