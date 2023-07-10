RICHMOND — The Town Council is considering the implementation of an ordinance that would ban smoking or vaping in the community’s outdoor public areas, an effort to assure harmony and safety following the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in Rhode Island.
Members of the council have set a public hearing for July 18 on the proposed ordinance, which seeks to prohibit the smoking or vaporizing of both tobacco and cannabis products in any public space including outdoor spaces, effective upon passage. Police Chief Elwood M. Johnson Jr. told council members that the intent of the ordinance is simply to give police the tools to keep residents safe and healthy.
“I think there are certain places that we congregate together where we can forgo certain things,” Johnson said. “The other concern is that if you are going to a public place to consume an intoxicant, the problem is that you have to leave and most people drive. I don’t want to be caught needing something in order to enact a change in a public place.”
In accordance with state laws and existing regulations, which already prohibit smoking indoors, the proposed ordinance directly states that, “it shall be a violation … for any person to smoke or vaporize any tobacco product or to smoke or vaporize any cannabis product in a public area.”
A list of places that would be restricted under the law include any public parks, sports venues and school grounds of any kind. Violators will face penalties including a fine of up to $500 and/or up to 30 days in prison.
The proposal comes as Richmond officials seek to find balance between legal use of substances, public health and individual circumstances following the legislature’s approval of the Rhode Island Cannabis Act last year.
Second-hand marijuana smoke in outdoor air may not be a concern for many, Johnson explained, but for someone such as a child with certain medical conditions, it can have adverse effects.
A longtime supporter of the Rhode Island Special Olympics, he asked council members to envision a scenario where a 10-year-old with cystic fibrosis was sitting at a local ballpark next to someone who legally started smoking a marijuana cigarette. With a weakened immune system and other concerns, Johnson notes that the smoke could have a significant impact on the youth.
Without implementing an ordinance, Johnson said police officers can do little if called other than to explain the concerns and request the individual put out the marijuana cigarette. He said the new ordinance would provide ways to better enforce and keep everyone safe.
“There are a lot of people who may not be thinking about the experience of those around them,” Johnson said. “In this case you have a lower immune system in a youth impacted by cystic fibrosis, and an irritant that can’t be dealt with without having to ask someone, ‘could you please put that out.’”
In a memo to the council, Town Solicitor Karen Ellsworth told the council that although it was the Rhode Island Cannabis Act which prompted the discussion, it was important to target smoking of both tobacco and marijuana, rather than just one.
“I don’t think there is any evidence that second-hand tobacco smoke is less harmful to public health than second-hand cannabis smoke, so I don’t think it makes any sense to regulate one but not the other,” she said.
The ordinance had significant early support from members of the council, including Councilman Michael Colasante and Councilwoman Samantha Wilcox, who both expressed support for the effort.
The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, July 18, during the regular council meeting at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Town Council Chambers and Richmond Town Hall, 5 Richmond Townhouse Road.
