RICHMOND — Officials are moving forward in seeking a federal community investment grant that would allow the town to begin development and future planning for the property across from Town Hall.
The Town of Richmond filed an application for the grant last Friday, seeking approval of just under $500,000 in federal funding for planning and development of 4 Richmond Townhouse Road. The application was submitted after the town received an invitation from U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin to apply for the grant, which is part of the national economic development initiative and separate from any American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Richmond Town Administrator Karen Pinch said this week that the funding would serve two purposes, with money being used to both meet growing recreational needs now while simultaneously allowing the community to prepare the property for future development.
“There’s no guarantee we would receive anything, but the chances for us to get this seem very good just based on the limited number of towns invited to apply,” Pinch said.
The proposed project submitted by the town calls for funding to both hire a consultant and begin construction at the site. The consultant would be used to help identify possible plans for development of a pavilion with bathrooms, a playground and a basketball court that would be built now while also setting aside appropriate space for future development of a more complex building.
Grant funding would not likely be approved until late 2021, with communities that accept the funding then being given a year to conduct the work. Pinch said under this timeline, it is unlikely that the physical work would begin before 2022.
“This is not something that would take place this summer, and it gives us plenty of time to allow us to begin putting things together,” Pinch said.
If approved, the grant funding would allow the town to take the first physical steps in developing the 5-acre property since it was purchased in 2018.
The community seized an opportunity to acquire the land for $204,000, a purchase officials said was made with development to meet future town needs in mind. A damaged old house on the property was taken down shortly after it was acquired and the lot has most recently been used to host food truck events.
Members of the Richmond Town Council have expressed interest in recent years in seeing the land used for community-based activities, including discussing possible construction of a senior or community center at that location. Pinch said such development could allow the town to relocate the senior center, providing Richmond police with an opportunity to renovate the building and expand to meet the needs of a growing community.
The possibility of relocating the senior center remains conceptual at this point and would need to go through the town’s formal planning and approval processes.
“This would be one of the first stages of that planning process, and it does not necessarily require that we determine exactly what the building will be right now,” she said.
The town would also benefit from the fact that the grant does not require matching funds, so the town could use the grant to fund the entire cost of this phase of the project, officials said.
Council members showed considerable interest in the proposal during a special meeting on March 26, with each expressing interest in the proposed project and effort to secure funds for recreational development.
James Palmisciano, vice chairman of the Richmond Town Council, said during the meeting that he is in favor of both the initial phase and early concept for future development at the site.
“This sounds like it’s a great opportunity to get our vision for that whole piece of property really going,” he said. “This is something I’ve wanted to see done there for years. Let’s shoot for the moon, put all aspects we can in and see what we get.”
