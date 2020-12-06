RICHMOND — For more than six years, Johnna Devereaux, owner of the Fetch RI pet supply store, has held a customer appreciation day during the holidays.
“People would be coming in and we would have a professional photographer that we’d sit for,” her said. “Last year, we had over 105 dogs in a four-hour period.”
When COVID-19 made it impossible to hold the annual “pet photos with Santa” event this year, Devereaux began looking for another way to thank the community.
Realizing that for safety reasons, whatever she did would have to be outside, Devereaux posted a request on local social media for volunteers to help her build a “Santa’s Workshop” outside, where people could take photographs of themselves and their pets.
“I kind of told everyone, ‘We’re looking for some set designers and painters and creative people to help us,' and kind of gave them a little bit of a history,” she said. “We have thousands of people that come to our little town for the store, for our winter event, and would anyone help me, and we got about five or six volunteers that spent, I don’t know, probably about 10 hours apiece, volunteered their time to cut the wood, pick up the wood, paint it, put it together, mount it in place.”
Once she had decided on a concept, Devereaux began searching the internet for plans. She ended up finding them in an old magazine.
“I just looked online for different pictures of Santa’s village houses and Santas, and this Santa that I ended up using came from 'Popular Mechanics' in, like, 1954,” she said. “It was something that they actually printed in a magazine as a free plan for the family.”
Eight volunteers, including Devereaux’ mother, Dottie, and Beverly McPherson, both of Richmond, spent three long days creating the set. Also on the team were Tom Kiefer of Warwick, a carpenter, and Joe Gallagher of Ledyard, Conn., who works in construction. Together, they cut the wood pieces and then returned to assemble them.
“They both came back and actually helped to mount it and get it set up — two-by-fours in place — so that there was not chance of it toppling over in the wind,” Devereaux said.”… I have such gratitude that people would take time out of their day, but people are so enjoying this.”
The Santa’s Workshop set, next to the store, opened on Nov. 19. It is free to everyone, and so far, people are enjoying the outdoor concept.
“We’re giving this as a gift back to our community, which has been so wonderfully supportive of us as a store and our journey and our growth,” Devereaux said. “Just pull in and use it. We have to, obviously, comply with COVID, so if there are people that are using it, we ask that you wait in the car.”
Santa's Workshop is open every day during daylight hours, whether or not the Fetch RI store is open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.