RICHMOND — On Saturday, Nov. 12, from noon to 3 p.m., the Richmond Senior Center, 1168 Main St., will hold an open house to honor all veterans.
There will be a flag display of all services of the Armed Forces, a picture display of veterans, past and present, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will have an information booth.
Refreshments will be served. The event is free.
