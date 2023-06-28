RICHMOND — Members of the Richmond Town Council are poised to adopt a policy change that, if enacted, would place added priority on promoting board alternates when sitting members resign. It will not, however, include provisions to establish choice voting following concerns over complications with such a process.
The council voted 4-0 last week to have Town Solicitor Karen Ellsworth draft the final language of the formal policy to be adopted for the council appointment of volunteer members to boards and commissions. Council President Mark Trimmer was absent.
The revised draft of the policy, which was initially requested for the June 6 council meeting by Councilwoman Helen Sheehan, will be presented to the council for a final vote in July.
“I do not feel appointments should be automatic, even though in most cases they will be reappointed by the Town Council,” Sheehan said. “There are some situations where a person may not be reappointed, but a person who has a position as an alternate already and who wants a full position should still be considered before other applicants.”
The discussion regarding appointments came up after volunteers on town committees expressed concerns that they felt like their service was unappreciated and their voices were going unheard.
Councilman Michael Colasante said the purpose of placing priority on the alternates not only works to show appreciation, but benefits the town and council by providing trained and ready volunteers who are able to transition more seamlessly into a full role.
“These people should have first dibs at the open position, especially on our zoning board. They have already been through the training and vetted,” he said.
Colasante said not promoting alternates also puts the town in a position where board decisions involving untrained, new appointees could lead to unwanted and costly legal reviews. In promoting an alternate and filling the alternate with unfamiliar volunteers, it adds a layer of protection for the community, he said.
“These people already dealt with legal matters; they are familiar with cases,” he said. “Someone already sitting a year is going to better serve the town in the long run. That’s just how it is.”
Council Vice President Rich Nassaney showed favor in prioritizing alternates already serving on board, but also expressed concerns and objections to any level of automatic appointment, or anything that would eliminate any other potentially qualified candidate.
He added that he is concerned some proposed changes were the result of such desires to avoid potential competition and said he would want to ensure that the position is always available to go to the most qualified candidate.
Nassaney also urged the council to remain steadfast in maintaining their right to appoint someone. Ellsworth noted that the town’s charter does require that the council make the appointment rather than it occurring automatically.
“We should never be appointing someone ‘just because,’” he said. “If someone wants to move up, and if we have a policy where they (apply) for another position, they need to resign (from their old position) and if they are qualified, then great, they’ll get on. We should not have to change the whole policy because someone else doesn’t like how policy runs.”
No choice voting
Members of the Town Council were unanimous in their decision to eliminate choice voting as part of the proposed policy.
Under the initial proposal, when resignations or openings requiring an appointment occur and there are two or more qualified candidates, the council would have been given a piece of paper in order to rank their preferred choices. The one with the overall highest point total would then be appointed.
Councilwoman Samantha Wilcox said that while there are possible benefits, it is a move that would complicate the current process and potentially leave the council with appointments that are less than desirable, due to confusion with ranking system scores.
“I am glad we tried it and I am glad we were open to discussing new things, but I think it is easier to return to Robert's Rules,” she said.
