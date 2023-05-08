RICHMOND — Members of the Town Council voted to indefinitely file an agenda item on the possible hiring of an economic development consultant for the town after members of the public expressed reservations that the community was ready to commit and said the council had rushed into the process.
Richmond Town Council President Mark Trimmer led a discussion before the council last week seeking more information on the types of services that an outside agency designed to focus on economic development could provide, as well as steps the town could take without having yet hired a consultant. He addressed concerns presented by residents including Nell Carpenter, the former council president, and Economic Development Commission member Louise Dinsmore, and he said he had never intended to hire a consultant during the same meeting.
“For the record, this (presentation) was purely for informational purposes and it was not with intent to hire tonight or even to hire next month,” Trimmer said. “We had talked about this previously and there was a vague statement that we may want to consider hiring someone to do the legwork for the EDC at town hall.”
“If we hired an individual or volunteer, they would have to learn everything from the ground up and that takes time. An economic development consultant could focus solely on these tasks and would have a lot of resources and knowledge that we can tap into,” he continued.
The discussion came after Trimmer invited Jim Damicis, senior vice president of Camoin Associates and the brother of Planning Commission Chairman Philip Damicis, to present from the standpoint of a professional within the field. In his role, Jim Damicis said the company provides a full array of services and approaches for municipal economic development.
In Damicis' presentation to the council, he highlighted the process for bringing in additional businesses to the community, identified areas where the town could make improvements and move without a consultant, and spotlighted the benefits of having a consultant versus a volunteer or town employee.
Damicis encouraged the town to consider a consultant, but said that he was not there to sell any products despite giving a five-minute introduction to highlight his own credentials, which he said was necessary to show his expertise.
Carpenter and Dinsmore took the presentation differently, however. Dinsmore was cordial toward Trimmer and the council, indicating that while she admired Trimmer’s efforts to move forward, it was putting the cart ahead of the horse abit, and she said she did not agree with the recommendation. She encouraged Trimmer to work with the EDC to implement commission recommendations, noting an outside consultant was not on the list.
In challenging the efforts, Carpenter was a lot more pointed and said she believes the effort inappropriately gave attention and preferential treatment to Damicis and his company on a matter that should be regulated by the town’s charter as it relates to competitive sealed bidding.
“Allowing this company to give a presentation, let alone the mere presence on the agenda, directly violates the town code of ordinance regarding purchasing,” Carpenter said. “It reeks of corruption and favoritism, and it is a blatant disregard of our regulatory process.”
Carpenter said she “ran to Town Hall” as fast as she could after being unable to connect to the meeting using the Zoom information and phone number supplied on the town’s website. Others had attended the meeting virtually, however, including Damicis, as he presented from Maine, where he lives.
If the town did move forward in bidding and selected his company, Damicis assured there would be a lot of in-person work done with town officials and not just digital communication.
The violation, Carpenter said, lay in the council’s decision to allow the presentation, to have it done during the reports section of the meeting, and to do so without proper public input on what residents may want to see.
“(One goal of the council) is to promote ethical standards and prevent fraud and corruption, but more importantly to increase public trust in their government,” she said. “You missed many steps with this.”
Trimmer on at least three occasions responded to accusations that he was not being transparent by assuring that there was never an intent to have a formal vote or hire a company right away. As part of a larger economic development initiative, he said many residents and elected officials expressed an interest in a central consultant or hire to serve the EDC, and the discussion was intended to get the ball moving.
He added that, as stated by Councilwoman Samatha Wilcox earlier in the meeting, if the council voted to move forward in the future, it would hold another discussion and would do so only after holding a full bidding process in accordance with town policy.
No votes were taken, but funding for the consultant would come from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Before it was removed, Trimmer proposed using up to $50,000 to hire a consultant.
Trimmer also found support for his proposal, including from resident Mark Reynolds.
“I think the information was helpful, and I think it shows there is no reason to go out and reinvent the wheel. We need to stop pretending we know and can do everything,” Reynolds said. “Companies like this have information at their fingertips. They have the expertise, they have local ties and we need to be willing to rely on others like them who have expertise and resources.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.