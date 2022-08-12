RICHMOND — Efforts to submit a detailed application to the state to receive federal grant funding for a proposed community center would have required detailed cost estimates and designs that would have been unrealistic to compile in the time available, leading members of the council seeking a new direction to make the project a reality.
Despite the challenges including short notice to communities that forced the town to bow out of applying for the federal pass-through grant, Council President Nell Carpenter said she feels it is important that the town stay focused and look at ways to make the project a reality sooner than later.
For now, however, Council Vice President Jim Palmisciano and Councilor Ronald Newman said they felt it was unrealistic to press forward and would put undue pressure on staff, forcing them to spend too much time focused on an impossible task.
“I think that all options are on the table and this grant doesn’t determine whether we go forward,” Palmisciano said late last week. “We would just need to look at other funding sources.”
Members of the council made the decision to pump the brakes on a stringent, last-minute grant process during a special meeting held late last week. Town Administrator Karen Pinch explained that town officials received an email from the state at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, indicating money was available for community center projects as part of a federal pass-through program, in which federal money is distributed by the state.
The town had previously submitted a letter of intent to the state following a council vote in July to announce that the town was exploring options for developing a community center ans was interested in grant funding available through the state.
Following a meeting on Aug. 2, Pinch requested the council hold a special meeting on Friday in order to meet the stringent deadlines. The problem, she explained at that meeting, is that the town is not far enough along in the planning process to provide the data the state is requiring in order to complete the grant application.
“(Finance Director Laura Kenyon) and I are concerned with the timeline,” Pinch explained at the meeting. “We would need to dedicate our entire week to it, and we still may not be able to get it done in a way that would best represent the town of Richmond.”
The town had hoped to take advantage of the opportunity, Pinch and Kenyon both said, but were unaware that the state wanted projects that were far closer to “shovel ready” at this time. In order to provide the required information sought by the state, the town would need to develop a rough design in order to provide estimated costs. The process involves hiring an outside specialist to develop a reliable estimate.
Pinch said such tasks can be difficult to complete in a month, let alone in a week that starts with a holiday. Rhode Island public offices were closed Monday in observance of the Victory Day holiday.
In addition, the town would also need to demonstrate that the center would provide regular health, job training and education programming for the public and would sustain activities that served all three purposes for at least five consecutive years.
“We just aren’t at that point in the process yet,” Pinch said.
Carpenter said she wants to stay focused and expressed that the inability to apply for this grant should not slow the process, saying she wished to continue to move the project forward. Palmisciano agreed, saying there is a definitive need for a community center in the community and promising to work toward finding other funding and advancing the project as a member of the council.
Although the town wasn’t in a position to benefit from this grant, Kenyon said she believes there will be other opportunities down the road. She said the town has already taken the first steps with the council approving the hiring of a human services coordinator, and believes that position could even be the key to the town seeing the community center dream become reality.
“The town made the first step when the council authorized funding for a human services coordinator, which will be the person to help identify the needs of our community and possibly even what programs and size of community center is needed,” she said.
