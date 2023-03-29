RICHMOND — After nearly a decade of efforts by residents, members of the Planning Board have approved plans to construct the community’s first official dog park.
The board unanimously approved the request on Tuesday, which involves the purchase and installation of fencing and equipment for the purpose of developing a fully functional Richmond Dog Park at 3 Country Acres Road. The park will shift from an unofficial location along Buttonwoods Road to land adjacent to the entrance of the Richmond Heritage Trail.
Town Planner Shaun Lacey said the park would encompass approximately 30,000 square feet of a 40,000-square-foot parcel.
“With this, the procurement process can begin and we can start putting together materials to begin construction,” Lacey said. “Completion would just depend on vendor timetables.”
Richmond was awarded a recreation grant last year that provided $71,850 for development of the dog park, with the town responsible for co-funding 20%, or just over $14,000. The Richmond Town Council signed off on that funding when the grant was applied for, town officials said.
Construction will now begin “as soon as possible,” with officials estimating that it will be completed by fall.
— Jason Vallee
