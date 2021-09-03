RICHMOND — A Rose Lane resident is facing charges after the police said complaints last week led officers to find he was shooting a gun at trees in his yard while drunk.
Richmond police arrested 48-year-old Parrish A. Mackin, of 1 Rose Lane, around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 after receiving multiple calls from residents in the neighborhood reporting loud yelling and the sound of gunshots. Mackin was charged with carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol and firing in a compact area.
According to the police, officers responding to the call arrived to find Mackin firing his gun at trees on his property with several neighboring homes in the potential line of fire. Officers spoke with Mackin, who showed signs of intoxication, and determined that he had been firing while under the influence of alcohol.
No injuries or damage to other property was reported. Officials indicated that Mackin owned the gun legally.
The type of firearm used in the incident was not identified.
Mackin was arraigned before a justice of the peace following his arrest and later released on personal recognizance. He is due in Washington County Superior Court for a felony screening on Oct. 1, according to Rhode Island judicial records.
— Jason Vallee
