WOOD RIVER JCT. — Voters in Richmond and Charlestown approved the 2020-21 Chariho schools budget in an all-day referendum Tuesday.
In Charlestown, the vote was 198 in favor of the budget and 5 opposed. Voter turnout was about 3%.
In Richmond, 185 voters supported the budget with 89 against. Voter turnout was 4%.
In Hopkinton, voters had already approved the Chariho budget in a June 9 referendum by a vote of 201-177. That referendum was held earlier because the town needed to set the new tax rate by June 30.
To further complicate the situation, Richmond voters also approved the Chariho budget on an earlier date, as part of their municipal budget at the Financial Town Meeting on June 8. However, unlike Hopkinton, Richmond also participated in the June 30 referendum.
Chariho School Committee chairman Ryan Callahan said he was relieved that after months of delays due to the coronavirus, voters had finally been able to cast their ballots.
“I’m just happy the voters had a chance to weigh in on the budget,” he said. “My role in this is to comply with voter wishes. I think the School Committee did a good job in cost controls within this budget, so I think that the committee supported it and it was nice to see the residents support it also.”
Chariho's $53.5 million spending plan is a 1.95% increase over the previous budget.The contributions of the towns will now be $13.3 million for Charlestown, 0.06% less than last year, $19.5 million for Richmond, an increase of 1.38% and for Hopkinton, $20.5 million, an increase of 3.9%.
Charlestown Town Council President Virginia Lee said she was encouraged that voters in her town had taken the trouble to vote.
“With the COVID crisis this year, it was hard to arrange and orchestrate any of the votes, any of the municipal town meetings,” she said. “And this one was a particular challenge, because the Chariho Act designates what needs to happen. So I’m just grateful and proud, really, of the citizens that came out to vote.”
In Richmond, council President Richard Nassaney acknowledged the results of the vote, but he warned that the Chariho budget was not sustainable and changes would have to be made to ease the burden on taxpayers.
“They made their voices heard, and as long as people are understanding that the taxes are based on the school and not the town,” he said, referring to voters. “Don’t get angry at me. The school needs to be held accountable for everything they do, and I wish more people would literally step up and start making their voices heard if they are not in favor of it instead of posting their opinions on Facebook.”
Sheila Grover, a Richmond parent who supported the budget and a candidate for the School Committee, said she was relieved that voters in the three towns had voted in favor of it.
“I’m really pleased to see the support in all three towns,” she said. “That’s very exciting. I think it was a budget worthy of that, because people worked really hard to make it really as tight as possible.”
With approvals from voters in all three towns, the question of whether the June 30 referendum results will be legally binding because only two of the three Chariho towns participated now seems less pressing.
Chariho attorney Jon Anderson said a way would be found to work out the legal details.
“It’s a good thing that it passed in all three towns,” he said. “We will work out the legal details shortly.”
