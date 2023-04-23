RICHMOND — Members of the Richmond Town Council are in agreement that economic development must become a priority in the coming years in order to expand the grand list and remove tax burden from residents.
The question of how to achieve those goals, it seems, remains open for debate.
Republican Council members Michael Colasante and Helen Sheehan had hoped to hit the ground running in implementing “a multi-faceted approach” to economic development in the community, but questions regarding use of ARPA funding paired with differences in approach handcuffed efforts to see initiatives approved by the council last week.
Following nearly two hours of related discussions on Tuesday evening, the lack of immediate action left several, including former Richmond Republican Town Committee chairwoman and current Economic Development Commission member Louise Dinsmore, to express frustrations with the process.
“I am really disappointed that we didn’t advance the economic development conversation further tonight,” she said. “It is obvious to me who the economic development proponents are in town, and that is Councilwoman Sheehan and Councilman Colasante. I am really disappointed in Mark, Rich and Samantha that we’re not prioritizing this more.”
Council Vice President Rich Nassaney and Councilwoman Samantha Wilcox rejected the accusation that they weren’t willing to move on economic development, noting that they were waiting for a response to questions on several matters and had opposing views on the best way to reach common solutions on others.
In opening discussions, which came two weeks after a presentation from Economic Development Commission Chairman Bryan LeBeau presented a revised and rejuvenated EDC plan and recommendations to the council, Colasante outlined a five-goal plan he hoped to accomplish by implementing a variety of initiatives.
In establishing the different initiatives, Colasante said the purpose was to stabilize the tax rate; address the growing budgetary needs of the schools system; address the needs of businesses looking to open or relocate to Richmond; support and empower the town’s Economic Development Committee; and invest a portion of new revenues to offset future taxes and community needs.
To facilitate some of these goals, Colasante proposed allocating $25,000 in American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds for the auditing of Zoning and Planning ordinances and another $125,000 in ARPA funds for a two-year contract with someone to represent Richmond in an economic development role.
Nassaney opposed the hiring of a specialist for a town of just 8,000 residents, saying that what Colasante and Sheehan provided as responsibilities are already covered under the ordinance as charges to the Economic Development Commission.
“To put someone on the payroll for a town of 8,000 people, it doesn’t make sense to me,” Nassaney said. “Many years ago, before those of us sitting here, there was an aura that Richmond was not open to doing business. That is one of the problems we are facing in attracting new businesses now.”
Council President Mark Trimmer said while he understood the value of a consultant, he was not in favor of also spending money on a coordinator.
Trimmer had previously proposed using $50,000 of ARPA funding to hire a consulting company or lobbyist to promote economic development. Another proposal from Wilcox asked to use a portion of ARPA funding, $5,000 to $10,000 per business for five to 10 new businesses in the next calendar year, as grants.
All financial matters were tabled until the council’s first meeting in May so that town staff could verify that ARPA funds could be used without violating agreements regarding use of such funds for economic development.
Colasante expressed frustration with delays, saying that he believed the town’s lack of fair policy and economic development specialists had cost it hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past decade now. He said he believed the town was responsible for U-Haul, Blue Wave Solar and Great Wolf Lodge all selecting land in surrounding communities to develop.
“Those are three viable businesses that I estimate would have brought $400,000 or more in taxes to the town of Richmond. Over 10 years, that’s $4 million in income that the town could have had,” Colasante said. “I’m not saying whose fault it is, I don’t want to go there. The short is we can’t afford to let this happen anymore and a point person would be responsible for this … $400,000 in tax revenue per year is nothing to sneeze at.”
Wilcox questioned Colasante’s figures, but town staff were unable to provide or confirm any estimates.
With no movement on cost-related initiatives, Sheehan expressed a desire to reduce the town’s policy requirement for the undesignated fund from 15-20% to 14%, a discussion that Finance Director Laura Kenyon said could be discussed again later.
Sheehan also presented motions seeking the appointment of a liaison from the council to the EDC to monitor progress and report back, as well as placing “a moratorium on new hires and any new spending that has not already been budgeted for a period of one year, or until income from new business in town is able to cover the cost of new hires.” Although Colasante volunteered to serve as liaison to the EDC, a motion to appoint him failed 3-2, with Trimmer, Nassaney and Wilcox all in opposition.
Trimmer and Nassaney also each said that the council is already the hiring body, and were uneasy about voting to implement a policy that would restrict itself. Nassaney said the council could still pursue such a freeze if it was deemed important for budgetary reasons.
“Then we agree; we concur that under the charter that the Town Council is the hiring and firing body. I love it,” Colasante said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.