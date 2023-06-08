RICHMOND — The Town Council has removed funding for two capital improvement projects from the upcoming budget and will avoid returning to referendum after voters rejected the proposal earlier this week.
Following nearly 30 minutes of discussion that included requests for department heads to rebuild their requests once again and pleas for explanations, the council settled on a recommendation from Town Attorney Karen Ellsworth. Concerned that council members had not yet considered staff recommendations, Ellsworth proposed that the council instead accept the suggestion by Town Administrator Karen Pinch and Finance Director Laura Kenyon of cutting the two projects and a small portion of the town administrator’s budget instead.
While the reductions will fulfill immediate needs, however, the town may still be tasked with finding an additional $192,550 to address tax liabilities if state education aid is not restored before the Rhode Island budget is approved. Council members said legislators are working to reduce that potential impact to the community.
“The town employees have already looked at their budgets and decided on the minimum funding needed. We’ve already gone through the process; we were part of that process,” said Councilwoman Samantha Wilcox, questioning recommendations made by Councilman Michael Colasante and Councilwoman Helen Sheehan to host another workshop. “We need you, the councilors who voted against it, to suggest what cuts we can make. You championed for this to go down, so tell us why you championed it and what you are suggesting.”
The discussion Tuesday came as council members sought to resolve the budget after the proposed $29.45 million spending plan, which included $7.76 million in general government spending, was rejected at referendum on Monday, 371-290. The 661 voters represented a 9.98% turnout, according to figures provided by Town Clerk Erin Liese.
Under the town charter, the town must accept its liability for its share of the annual Chariho Regional School District budget, $21.68 million, as well as having no ability to change the town’s debt payments for the coming year, estimated at $968,975. In turn, Kenyon explained that to balance spending would require $42,765 in total reductions.
Colasante initially requested setting up a special workshop with the council, Pinch, Kenyon and department heads to discuss further, but Wilcox said she thought it was too late in the process and could lead to further delays. Council President Mark Trimmer made it clear that with only $42,765 in cuts to be made, it was inefficient and illogical to consider a second referendum.
In explaining the need for another workshop, Colasante likened it to balancing a budget at a private business. He said it is not unusual for companies to return to department heads for additional spending cuts.
“When you hit a brick wall, the economy has soured and revenues aren’t coming in, you go back to the department heads and say, ‘look, you need to dig deep and find cuts,’” Colasante said. “If you tell them they need to cut 5%, guess what? They are going to go back and do it. I’ve done it before myself; I’ve been at this for 43 years.”
Trimmer said comparing government to a private business is unrealistic, however, and noted that operationally there would be considerable differences.
“If a commercial business has a shortfall, they are able to raise prices to bring in more money and lay off a couple people. It can be that easy,” Trimmer said. “I have managed a hospital budget where you can’t just do that, and the town budget is very similar to a hospital budget.”
Following some heated comments, Ellsworth urged the council to slow down and consider the town administrator’s revised budget.
The council reset itself and unanimously approved the recommendations, which included both cutting $20,000 for a Wyoming community redesign, which Town Planner Shaun Lacey said was intended to be used to hire a design company to reimagine downtown Wyoming. The project was slated to receive an additional $20,000 in next year’s budget to continue with redesign consultation, but will instead be delayed at least one year.
Pinch said the town would also make use of the software it already has for water department billing. The system is antiquated but functional, Pinch indicated, and would save the town $22,500 in the 2023-24 fiscal year.
“Take the difference of $265 out of my budget. That’s fine, it won’t hurt me,” Pinch said.
