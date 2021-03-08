RICHMOND — An unpleasant surprise greeted Richmond Principal Sharon Martin when she arrived at Richmond Elementary School on March 2. Sometime during the night, a windstorm had brought down part of a large pine tree, which crashed onto the roof of the school’s greenhouse, shredding the fabric and damaging the frame.
The greenhouse is unheated and the plants that remained inside had already died, but the structure is an important component of the school’s focus on health and wellness, which includes growing fresh produce and introducing students to new fruits and vegetables.
“We were actually able to use it this winter for some indoor growing,” Martin said. “However a week or two before the tree fell, it was so cold that everything died.”
The school has partnered with University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners, who advise faculty and students on their growing projects. Martin said she hoped the collaboration would continue once the greenhouse has been repaired.
“We are working with Master Gardeners and URI to continue revitalizing and maximizing the space for our school and community,” Martin said. “We have an active and vibrant Green Team, led by Master Gardeners and teachers. We are hopeful it will be repaired so we can continue to use it for many years to come.”
There has been some positive news from the district's insurance company, The Trust. Chariho Superintendent Gina Picard confirmed that the repairs would be covered.
"We do have insurance on the greenhouse and The Trust will be on site this week to assess,” she said. “The tree split and fell and caused damage to the plastic and the frame. The electricians … in coordination with National Grid, will be disconnecting the power to the greenhouse at the beginning of the week. Once this is completed, the builder, C&L, [Builders Inc.], will be able to shore up or remove the gable wall and damaged framing."
The greenhouse reborn
When Martin came to Richmond School nine years ago, the greenhouse was a neglected space that was being used for storage. But a photograph in a magazine inspired her to restore the space so plants could be grown there.
“I remember seeing a beautiful picture from my Martha Stewart magazine of a greenhouse filled with foliage, and I envisioned the same for our space,” she said.
The PTO got involved in the restoration and soon, plants were growing there again. Teacher Kimberlie Daigle said she was shocked to see the damage to the greenhouse.
“Richmond Elementary School's Green Team has been working diligently over the last few years to not only reestablish our raised garden beds, but also bring life to our greenhouse,” she said. “Therefore, we were greatly saddened to see the damage caused by the recent wind storm. Though the tree destroyed the skin, vertical front and horizontal side supports, electric lighting and fans, we are not willing to give up on our five-year plan to perfect our outdoor learning environment.”
The greenhouse has also been at the center of townwide initiatives. At the school's annual “Richmond Goes Green” event, families are invited to do their own planting, and to care for and harvest the vegetables throughout the summer.
“The food is donated to the local food bank,” Martin said. “We’ve encouraged teachers to visit the space every fall to enjoy the sunflowers and pumpkins. We are a health-and-wellness specialty school and truly believe that the space has unlimited potential.
This summer, the greenhouse will be the site of a new project. A $487 donation from the Westerly Credit Union will fund vertical gardens in which plants will be grown on vertical supports. Daigle said the greenhouse will also serve as the headquarters of an after-school garden club.
"Students would be given the opportunity to make connections with seeds and plants, growing their own bean plants, and transplanting their science projects into the greenhouse," she said. "We may have a damaged greenhouse and frozen winter crops, but we will recover and rebuild. The COVID pandemic did not stop us, and neither will a wind storm.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.