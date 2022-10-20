RICHMOND — Members of the Richmond Democratic Town Committee are taking measures to strengthen the organization’s bylaws and have voted to forfeit all contributions made to the committee by Lawrence M. Valencia after his time as treasurer following an unfavorable set of findings regarding campaign finance violations from the state Board of Elections.
The organization released a statement late Wednesday evening following an emergency meeting, saying that its board fully supported the audit and is appreciative of the work. Committee members have worked diligently with state Board of Elections officials to make adjustments to records for accuracy as needed, both sides said.
Both the final report from the Board of Elections and the committee said the investigation was triggered in part when irregularities were discovered after the role of treasurer was turned over from Valencia to current Treasurer Joyce Flanagan in June.
“Flanagan had alerted the BOE to irregularities discovered when Ms. Flanagan and RDTC Chair Joe Reddish had met with former treasurer Larry Valencia on multiple occasions but received unsatisfactory answers to their questions,” the organization’s statement said. “The audit found significant failures in the accuracy of the information that had been reported to the RDTC during Mr. Valencia's tenure.”
The committee said members were notified of the Board of Elections’ findings on Tuesday and scheduled the emergency meeting for Wednesday to provide 24 hours notice in accordance with Open Meetings Act requirements.
Valencia could not be reached for comment.
In a report released to the media Wednesday, the Board of Elections said a campaign finance audit for Valencia, who served as treasurer for the Richmond Democratic Town Committee from November 2015 to June 2022, determined that two $700 checks were paid to Valencia in 2019 and 2020 that were not reported. The audit also found additional problems with both contributions and expenditures in which the committee’s account did not match campaign finance reports submitted to the state.
A five-year review further determined that $2,621.11 in contributions were reported but $1,796.11 were not supported by deposits in the committee’s bank account; $5,659 including $4,649 in cash, were deposited into the committee’s account but were not reported as campaign contributions; and $2,877.97 representing 26 valid campaign expenditures were paid through the account but never disclosed on campaign finance reports.
“Records to support contributions received and expenditures made were not always preserved,” the audit report states.
Due to the wide number of concerns, members of the Board of Elections voted to forward the matter to the Office of the Rhode Island Attorney General for criminal review. A series of recommendations was also made to the committee to help prevent issues in the future.
In response to the recommendation, the town committee has gone through a process to prevent similar actions in the future. Among changes are regulations that will require multiple administrative officers within the organization to be included in regular oversight of record-keeping, and financial responsibilities will be divided among members.
Concerns over the intent of donations made by Valencia also led members of the organization to vote to turn those funds over to the Board of Elections.
“The (committee) voted unanimously to forfeit to the BOE the contributions made by Mr. Valencia to the RDTC after his term as treasurer, in the amount of $1,000,” the organization said.
