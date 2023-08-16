RICHMOND — Councilman Michael Colasante and fellow Republican Helen Sheehan on Tuesday vehemently defended Colasante’s behavior at a July meeting, arguing against a complaint from the chairman of the Richmond Democratic Town Committee that he violated code of conduct in shouting at audience members and chastising other opinions.
In a discussion led by Council President Mark Trimmer on Tuesday evening, Colasante responded critically to the letter of complaint filed with Trimmer by Joseph Reddish III, chairman of the Democratic Town Committee. The letter states that Colasante’s behavior was not only disruptive during a meeting on July 21, but included shouting toward the audience and statements unbecoming of town government that were “unacceptable and embarrassing” for the entire council, as well as all town residents.
Colasante was unapologetic, insisting that his behavior was the result of frustrations stemming from a lack of concern by some over the impact of a high tax rate and disrespect he has received from others, including members of the public on the night in question.
“When I recently saw a member of the public scoff when I brought up the fact that Richmond has the second highest tax burden in the state, yes that disturbed me and I do become indignant when I see that level of callousness,” Colasante said. “I will not back down from pushing back against high taxes and doing all I can to promote fiscal conservatism.”
The discussion at Tuesday’s council meeting was prompted by the complaint, filed on Aug. 4. The letter referenced a discussion regarding the hiring of a new town planner, in which Colasante both shouted at an audience member that he perceived as not caring for those suffering from financial hardships and criticized other council members for making decisions that left the town “headed for the rocks.”
Members of the Democratic Town Committee have also been critical of his behavior at previous meetings, stating that at several points he has made “derogatory” statements.
After first allowing Colasante to respond to the letter — Trimmer indicated he had hoped to let that be the only statement before Sheehan expressed a desire to speak as well — the council president expressed significant concerns over the legitimacy of the complaint. He said he hoped that Colasante’s statement would have done more to address his own behavior and urged the council to do better to act in a civil manner.
“The letter refers to conduct that makes it difficult to work together, and what I was hoping to see addressed wasn’t. It is a matter of shouting out, interrupting and making inflammatory statements,” Trimmer said. “When you say the town is ‘heading for the rocks’... do you know how many phone calls I got on that? I mean, we just can’t be making those kinds of statements when there is no basis in fact.”
Democrat Councilwoman Samantha Wilcox backed Trimmer’s concerns, noting that she believes certain behaviors have been disruptive toward progress in the community.
“In my opinion, the continued aggressive and passive aggressive behavior displayed by my colleague towards fellow councilors, town staff, residents and guests is unnecessary, unproductive and unacceptable,” Wilcox said. “We agree action needs to be taken regarding tax rate and other initiatives, and this will take time. As we get there, all differences must be addressed with integrity, civility and a commitment to doing what is in the best interest of Richmond.”
In her statement before the council, Sheehan called for more transparency from other council members that she accused of having an agenda “they have not shared publicly,” and said she understood Colasante’s frustrations.
She indicated that Colasante, who raised six children with his wife, Chariho School Committee member Kathryn Colasante, simply wanted to do something that would allow his adult children to remain in the community. Sheehan also indicated that other council members and members of the public have not been accepting of Colasante’s experience as a businessman and did not treat his opinions with the respect he has earned.
Kathryn Colasante, speaking as a member of the public, chastised the way Trimmer, Wilcox and Vice President Rich Nassaney have behaved at times before demanding that they stop “vilifying those with other opinions” such as her husband.
“I agree to disagree on the assessment of character,” she said. “With Ms. Wilcox, there are many things I could bring up, but I don’t see the use of it. Mr. Nassaney, there are things that I could make public right now, but that wouldn’t do any good.”
Nassaney made few statements and instead used his time to urge everyone to reset, focus and come together to work toward progress for the community.
“Be positive, be polite, be productive and be professional. Those are the three Ps I used in past terms, and I’ve added one more to the back end,” he said. “I think that, if those can be had, then things can move swimmingly forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.