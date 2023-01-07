RICHMOND — If newly elected Town Council President Mark Trimmer had his way, he would eliminate Victory in Japan (VJ) Day as a state holiday and replace it with Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. For now, however, he is fine with pressing the state to implement Juneteenth, which was passed federally two years ago.
In a discussion led by Samantha Wilcox, Trimmer and members of the Richmond Town Council supported a measure 4-1 on Tuesday to have Town Clerk Erin Liese draft a letter to the state legislature urging them to accept Juneteenth as a state holiday.
“For me, this is more about showing that we truly support our entire community,” Wilcox said. “It sets a tone and expectation that we are going to provide positive influence and leadership.”
Richmond now joins the towns of Little Compton and Barrington in calling on state legislators to approve Juneteenth as a holiday.
The only “no” vote came from Councilwoman Helen Sheehan, who was clear in stating that she supports recognition of Juneteenth, educating the public on what it is, and even holding a community celebration honoring the freedom of slaves in the U.S.
The only part she said she could not support is the addition of another paid holiday to the schedule, an action she said comes with a cost to taxpayers.
During the fall elections, Sheehan campaigned on a promise to reel in spending and provide a manageable tax rate for residents, many of whom are suffering from the impact of heavy inflation in costs over the past couple years. With that in mind, she said she could not vote so willingly and quickly for something that would increase tax bills.
“I certainly support Black people and recognizing the end of slavery, but I just cannot support another paid holiday. That’s not the fiscal responsibility I promised,” Sheehan said.
Trimmer and Councilman Michael Colasante each said they understand Sheehan’s concerns, but felt it was important to recognize the impact of Juneteenth on both the state and country. If he could, Trimmer said he would prefer to eliminate VJ Day as a state holiday and instead shift the day to celebrate Juneteenth instead.
VJ Day, which stands for “Victory over Japan” and is also known as Victory Day, was established as a state holiday in Rhode Island in 1948 and is celebrated each August.
Trimmer said his family has a lengthy history in World War II, with 10 family members that served in military roles, and that many support ending the VJ Day holiday. He noted it could also be seen as offensive to some, including one of the state’s top employers.
“I am personally disturbed by VJ day. Our second-largest private employer in the state is (Toray Plastics America Inc. of North Kingstown) a Japanese company, and that is a slap in the face,” Trimmer said. “I would love to replace VJ Day with Juneteenth.”
Trimmer did note that, should the state adopt Juneteenth as a holiday, asking them to stop recognizing VJ Day would be a separate process. The town would also need to explore how to accept and implement Juneteenth as a holiday.
Colasante said he would appreciate it if the state also includes additional information if passing Juneteenth as a holiday. He said he would propose for the town to consider including it in their own resolution as well should the state move forward in supporting the holiday.
“I do agree with the premise of this, and I would even like to see more history put in, such as the Emancipation Proclamation and 13th Amendment, so there is a little more meaning to why we are celebrating this,” Colasante said. “I think it is a good idea; the end of slavery and learning about President Lincoln, one of the best presidents this country has ever seen, is a good thing.”
