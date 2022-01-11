RICHMOND — For the first time in 15 years, attorney Karen Ellsworth was not reappointed to serve as town solicitor after failing to receive the majority support needed under Robert’s Rules of Order earlier this month.
Now council members are considering a change in procedure that would make the solicitor role a contractual position with annual review, efforts that Richmond Town Council President Nell Carpenter said Tuesday will help to enhance transparency and improve efficiency in government operations.
Members of the council will be asked during a special meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. to consider taking action to establish qualifications and review criteria, determine the advertising scope and setting potential contractual terms for the hiring of a new town solicitor. Carpenter said the council will seek to expedite the process, but it must be diligent to make sure members are able to better position the community for the future.
“The goal is to have as open and transparent a process as possible. It was part of my platform when I ran for office, and it remains a top priority,” Carpenter said.
The latest efforts come after members of the Town Council were split 2-2, with Carpenter and council member Lauren Cacciola opposed, on whether to reappoint Ellsworth during a meeting held on Jan. 4. Council member Rich Nassaney was absent and did not vote.
Under the stipulations of Robert’s Rules of Order, a motion that ends in a tie does not pass. In most cases, the motion would then be taken up at a future meeting, but a request by council member Ronald Newman to have the reappointment added to the regular meeting agenda on Jan. 18 also failed to pass after ending in a 2-2 vote, with Carpenter and Cacciola again opposed.
Ellsworth, who has served the town since approximately 2005, will see her term end on Jan. 31. Under the open application process, Carpenter said she would have the opportunity to reapply for the position if desired.
“This wasn’t personal, but it was a decision made with the best interest of the town and its residents in mind,” Carpenter said.
If a new solicitor is not chosen before Ellsworth’s term expires, officials said the town would lean on attorney Michael Cozzolino, the town’s litigation specialist, until a new solicitor is hired. Cozzolino was reappointed earlier this month as town solicitor to continue serving in that role through Jan. 31, 2023.
Carpenter said that, as stated in Richmond’s Home Rule Charter, the council has a duty to suggest periodic reforms to the process that will increase efficiency, enhance the town’s economic viability and provide accountability in governance.
“‘As trustees of public funds, we have an obligation to obtain the greatest public benefit with integrity.’ That’s exactly how it’s written and we have a responsibility to follow through,” she said.
One of the ways in which the council hopes to improve efficiency is in the annual review, a process that has not existed for the town solicitor position to date. In fact, under the current process the town solicitor receives a form at the beginning of December that simply asks whether they would be interested in seeking reappointment.
Council Vice President James Palmisciano said he would like to see comprehensive annual reviews, presenting the council with a concept for a scaled grading-system matrix that would help evaluate a wide range of topics. Areas that will be evaluated include provision of legal services, general management, major work assignments and job responsibilities, council relations, community relations and town administrator relations.
“One of the goals was to create an assessment based on templates used for standard cities and towns to develop a matrix to provide constructive feedback,” he said.
The idea was first discussed at the council’s Jan. 4 meeting, but will be revisited Wednesday after concerns about creating a rolling quorum. Carpenter praised Palmisciano’s suggestion and said it provides a more comprehensive way for council members to monitor and evaluate the town’s solicitor.
Palmisciano will not be attending Wednesday's meeting, Carpenter said. Nassaney had initially planned to attend but will also be absent following an unexpected change in schedule.
The special meeting is open to the public, but will be held virtually as a result of safety protocols resulting from the latest spike in COVID-19 cases. Those seeking to attend may due so by computer using the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86551222273 or by phone by dialing 646-558-8656 or toll free at 833-548-0282 and using the meeting ID 865 5122 2237.
