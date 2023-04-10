RICHMOND — Members of the Richmond Town Council have reallocated $34,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding approved for the installation of solar panels at the Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need to aid with “emergency projects,” while an additional $46,000 initially approved will be relinquished back to the town.
The decision comes after efforts to prepare the RICAN facility for solar panel installation led to the discovery of significant structural needs. Scott Straight, president of the RICAN Board of Directors, said while it aided the organization in developing a long-term plan, it was no longer able to use the $80,000 initially approved last year by the Richmond Town Council for the allotted solar installation project.
Straight and Bob Hartman, treasurer of the RICAN Board of Directors, each asked the council to consider allowing the organization to use $46,000 on three separate projects, one of which would begin to address structural needs, with the remaining to be forfeited back to the town for reallocation.
“These are all things that need to be done now, really,” Hartman said. “The well (repair) was done last week, and the building has cracks in the trusses, so we will need to put in a steel beam and fix the structure.
“We are only asking for $48,000. You already vetted us, we gave financials to the Finance Board last year and this year as part of the process. The last council gave us $80,000; we can’t use it for the solar … we tried to. So now we are trying to find an effective way to repurpose it.”
In a letter from RICAN Executive Director Paul S. Schauer to the Richmond Town Council, Schauer said a preliminary evaluation conducted by structural engineering company Yoder & Tidwell Ltd. found several structural issues that would prevent the building from being able to properly hold the weight of solar installation.
The problem will require a two-part repair with a $20,000 initial project that will address the truss repairs and ensure long-term safety and use of the building itself. The second part of the project, which is considerably more expensive, will eventually involve removal of the ceiling and walls on the second floor, renforcement of both, then reinstallation of wall boards and ceiling.
The latter effort is expected to exceed $100,000, considerably more than would be considered feasible in order to move forward with installation of solar panels, officials said.
The council approved the request to reallocate $20,000 to the structural repairs at RICAN, which serves as the community’s primary food pantry. The council also approved use of an additional $14,000 to aid with well repairs following a recent issue with water availability related to well services.
“Our well ran dry,” Straight said. “We had to have it dug out, and it was an emergency project so we just couldn’t wait. We had no choice on the matter.”
While the two projects were easily approved, the council elected not to move forward in allocating a third portion of the funds to a third proposal to install 15-foot lights in the parking lot. Council members including President Mark Trimmer and Vice President Rich Nassaney each said they were concerned the project, which would not be done until summer 2024, was neither an immediate nor emergency need.
“I am not denying the necessity or urgency of anything presented,” Trimmer assured RICAN board members. “The lighting in the lot? That’s not something I feel we could pay for with this.”
Louise Dinsmore, a Richmond resident, urged members of the board to seek funding on behalf of RICAN capital projects through the Champlin Foundation and the Horace A. Kimball Foundation, which each provides regular grant funding for nonprofit organizations such as RICAN.
Straight said his organization would continue to pursue multiple avenues of funding, which is something it has always done, including looking into these opportunities. He said he is grateful for the opportunity the ARPA funding provides RICAN, even if they are not receiving $80,000 as initially provided.
“It is unfortunate to be standing here tonight; we were very grateful to receive the allocation of funds for solar panels and are thankful for whatever we are given to use,” Straight said.
