RICHMOND — If the town were to move forward with a request made by Town Planner Shaun Lacey to establish a municipal court in the community, he said it would lend building and zoning officials another tool to better enforce violations, enhance efficiencies and save the town both time and money.
It is a decision that could provide potential benefits for the community, Town Solicitor Karen Ellsworth said, but not a decision that the council should take lightly, as there are costs associated with establishing a court, and disestablishing it isn’t quite as simple.
That’s what members of the incoming Richmond Town Council will need to consider later this fall after a unanimous vote last week to table discussions until after the local elections in November.
“I think it’s a worthy idea, but I just don’t see any urgency to take action right now,” said Councilman Ronald Newman, followed by vocal agreement from other council members during a workshop held last week.
The concept isn’t a new one — it is allowed under state statute and is used by many communities, including both Charlestown and Hopkinton — but Lacey said it is a move that could help free up staff, end pending court matters sooner and save money versus sending all cases to Rhode Island Superior Court for adjudication.
During a presentation before the council last Tuesday, Lacey said the purpose of an ordinance establishing a court would be to “achieve three primary goals,” including enforcing local regulations whenever there is a conflict that relies on the court system; adjudicating violations in a more timely manner; and protecting the public health, safety and welfare of residents.
There are costs associated with establishing such a court, including salaries or stipends for a judge and clerk and operational costs for space and energy needs.
The costs for municipal court in Charlestown, which is in session once per month for 12 meetings per year, requires the Charlestown Town Council to set aside $10,000 annually. In Hopkinton, where the court is even more active, the annual costs are estimated at approximately $18,000.
Lacey and Anthony Santilli, the town’s building and zoning official, each told the council that the town is unlikely to need to meet more than quarterly to every other month at most, and operating costs would not be as high in Richmond as they are in Charlestown.
“If Charlestown spends $10,000 for 12 meetings a year, that equates to $800 per session,” Lacey said. “If we have three sessions in a year, then that’s $2,500; if there would be six, we would be looking at about $5,000, and that’s about the ballpark high branch that I would anticipate. I don’t see us needing any more than that.”
The current proposal would establish a municipal court that would be used for zoning regulations and enforcement only.
That could lead to additional cost savings for the community compared to the current process, which requires any matter not resolved by response or appeal within 30 days of notice be sent to state courts for adjudication.
Councilman Rich Nassaney indicated that he would support the establishment of the court and believes that, as Lacey said, it would only serve to enhance the process while having the potential to reduce costs at the same time.
“With some of these cases, they are waiting in the court system for a lengthy amount of time, and we are paying extra money to be waiting on the docket,” Nassaney said. “There is lots of downtime now with nothing happening, and it creates anxiety for neighbors … It’s not good for anybody. This would help expedite solutions and address that problem.”
Exactly how much it would save the town is difficult to define, however. Lacey said one case currently still in court began in 2019 and has been delayed by the pandemic. The result has been ongoing court appearances and it has already led to $12,000 in attorney fees, legal costs and other related expenses.
But that case also wouldn’t likely have been resolved in a municipal court either, he admits.
“It’s hard to put an exact figure on what would be saved,” Lacey said. “We are working now without having any options to help mediate the process. With this we would have the ability to resolve aspects of many cases without having to wait until the judge has time to hear it.”
