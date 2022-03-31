RICHMOND — Members of the Richmond Town Council have approved a zoning change for two properties along Nooseneck Hill Road, paving the way for a Wyoming-based company to expand as it looks to meet growing sales demands.
The council last week approved a measure unanimously to change a parcel along Nooseneck Hill Road belonging to Aqua Science from residential to a light industrial zone, and OK'd a second measure 4-1 with Council President Nell Carpenter opposed to change the Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map designation for the properties at 301 and 310 Nooseneck Hill Road from medium density residential to light industrial. The changes are necessary for the longtime local business to expand offerings at its current location, founder and CEO Lawrence Casey said.
Each of the amendments includes a set of restrictions limiting land use within the two parcels to 11 designated uses. Restricting use isn’t designed to limit Aqua Science’s development or future uses at the site, members said, but serves as a safeguard from undesired and unintended development down the road.
Carpenter, who voiced her support for the project, had attempted to alter the motion to include an additional nine designated uses as identified by Aqua Science founder and CEO Larry Casey but did not find support from other council members for the expansion of potential uses.
Councilors Rich Nassaney and James Palmisciano said they trusted the recommendation of the Planning Board, who had already conducted a thorough review of the zoning change at the council’s request, and invited Casey to return with any future requests if his organization should find partners seeking uses outside those already approved.
“What we’ve been given is a vetted, very thought-through piece of information that we should utilize,” Nassaney said. “I’m not going to approve all these extra things. His initial reaction was he was happy with this. We did one better, and we came and gave him the one request he had and 10 other uses.”
“Your vision is finely polished, right there,” he told Casey. “You will get to take your vision and move forward.”
The approval comes after a hearing that was opened at Casey’s request on behalf of his business, Aqua Science. In a letter to Richmond Town Planner Shaun Lacey, Casey said he is seeking to expand his business in the coming years, with separate developments at both 301 and 310 Nooseneck Hill Road.
At the 301 Nooseneck Hill Road site, which is where the existing business is, Casey said he plans to build a 3,000- to 4,000-square-foot warehouse directly behind the existing facility. The building is expected to be built before the end of summer and is expected to “ease pressure that we have been working under for the last few years and will temporarily support both phases of our business,” he said, as well as creating four new jobs.
Casey has larger ambitions for the site at 310 Nooseneck Hill Road, where he intends to erect a second warehouse and business office facility that would directly support the company’s shipping, receiving and purchasing operations. The new building would also add an additional three or four jobs.
“With our new warehouse facility at 310, our goal is to have fewer deliveries with greater buying power and storage space,” Casey said. “This will also lessen the traffic in and out of that location. The balance of the usable land at 310 will be slated for tradesmen’s buildings.”
If restricted to certain uses, Casey argued before the council that it could potentially prevent a viable and green trade such as woodworking from occupying the space. In such case, he said, the town’s regulations are designed to protect against abuses that could allow for chemicals or pollutants, but a recent shift in technology has all but eliminated any risk of chemical exposure as a result of a woodworker who specializes in carved products, an example of the tenant he may have.
While happy he received the uses recommended, Casey said he is concerned about the number of times he may need to return once he has completed construction in approximately 18 months and is ready to fill spaces with trades.
Carpenter said she supported Casey and voted against the measure only because it was too restrictive and counterproductive to Richmond being a business-friendly community for a loyal, longtime local business owner.
She noted that Casey has done business in town for over 33 years and has always proven to be a responsible and respectful partner with the community. She said asking him to simply “come back later” puts unnecessary stress and expense — not to mention possible delays — on his business and future business partners.
“When we suggest that a business should ‘come back another day,’ it is a suggestion that will cost the applicant every time. Not just the fees, but all the legal services that they have to pay that come out of his pocket,” Carpenter said. “It is a financial burden on someone who has been doing business in this community for 34 years, both faithfully and responsibly, and I adamantly disagree with such a position to ask them to come back.”
Palmisciano said he felt the town was already working to loosen restrictions and aid Casey in making his vision a reality. He said he felt the town had already made good progress and acknowledged that more work could be done but that this path would allow Aqua Science to move forward immediately with their plans while the town makes sure that the best interests of the community remain a top priority.
“I just think, we started yesterday with one use code. Today we have 11 and maybe tomorrow, we will have 27,” he said. “The big thing is, we are making progress now.”
