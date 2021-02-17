RICHMOND — At the end of a lengthy and sometimes testy discussion, and with Town Council President Nell Carpenter casting the only dissenting vote, four members of the council approved an agreement setting the stage for a second season of monthly food truck events on property on Richmond Townhouse Road across from the Town Hall.
Chaired by council Vice President James Palmisciano, the meeting included a two-hour discussion of the parameters of the agreement between the town and Eric Weiner, owner of PVD Food Truck Events.
Councilor Lauren Cacciola asked whether the event could be moved from Thursday evenings to Monday or Tuesday so as not to take away business from restaurants in town.
“My biggest concern, even though I agree with the event, just making a simple suggestion,” she said. “The event that would be on a Thursday, I guess ... what’s the issue with having it on a Monday or a Tuesday? …Why is it on a Thursday? Why can’t it be like a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday when some restaurants aren’t open?”
Palmisciano suggested several changes to the previous year’s agreement; a second police detail to ensure the safety of people crossing the busy road, doubling the $150 nightly fee to $300, and a new policy prohibiting pets from the area.
“Recognizing the fact that, you know, trying to make it palatable for you and a safe and engaging event for the population,” he said.
But Weiner balked at the additional costs.
"Before the first person shows up or before the first raindrop falls and before the first beer is sold, the thing that is not attached to any of this, Jim, the fee of $300 per night is the state-allowed maximum that a town can charge for a food truck event,” he said. “… Many towns pay to produce these events and we’re coming to the table and picking up all the expenses and we’re willing to pay a nightly fee …. So, without any other changes, we would not be willing to pay for whatever amount of details the chief recommends without other issues being addressed in connection to that.”
A $300 fee to use the property, Weiner said, would be unacceptable.
“The initial request of $300 per night was just thrown up in conversation last month and was immediately met as being, that would kill the event, so to drop from $300 to $150, I don’t view that as anything other than a way to secure that we’re able to come back and do this,” he said. “The agreement as written, we’re completely happy with.”
The dates of the monthly events, which would begin in April and continue until October, were also debated, with Weiner asking for flexibility to reschedule in the event of COVID-19 issues or bad weather.
Most residents who called in to voice their opinions said they supported the food trucks and asked council members to ease up on the conditions.
Dan Madnick, who serves on the town's Planning Board, suggested the town draft a standard contract that could be used every year.
“My suggestion is that the town put something together on paper that precludes having to do this onesies, twosies, spending hours discussing minute details of contracts,” he said. “This conversation has gone way off the rails, in my opinion.”
Not all the callers supported the food trucks. The owner of the Taco Republic restaurant on Stilson Road said the food trucks had not only cut into his business but also had an unfair advantage over restaurants in the town.
“It’s a competition. I get it. But if I’m paying for my trash removal at my home and my business, so he has to pay for it too,” John Wilson said. “If I’m paying my license fee, he has to pay for it too. Why is he going to get everything for free and make a profit and go home and I have five, six people working for me at the restaurant?”
Councilor Ronald Newman proposed that the town and PVD Food Truck Events keep the agreement that was in effect last year.
“I think people in town loved it and definitely want it back again,” he said.
Town Solicitor Karen Ellsworth read the draft agreement, which includes provisions extending the six-month outdoor entertainment license to an additional month, to cover all seven monthly events.
“Seven events encompass a timeframe of longer than six months,” she said. “The six-month license will be considered valid for all seven events.”
Ellsworth continued: “PVD Food Truck Events will provide, at its own expense, an adequate number of portable toilets for the number of people expected to attend the event. The town will provide five trash containers and five recycling containers. The town will remove all trash and recyclables from the site.”
PVD Food Truck Events will also be responsible for arranging and paying for two police details and the town will pay for additional details if Police Chief Elwood Johnson determines they are necessary. The fee to use the town property will be $150.
Weiner asked for and received approval to move the October event to a weekend, if inclement weather forces a date change.
With Carpenter opposed, citing her commitment to protect the town's restaurants, the remaining four council members approved the agreement.
