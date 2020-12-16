RICHMOND — The Town Council has appointed developer William McIntosh IV to the Planning Board, despite a cautionary memo from Town Solicitor Karen Ellsworth warning that McIntosh, who is currently appealing a Planning Board denial of his proposed project to the Rhode Island State Housing Appeals Board (SHAB), could encounter ethics or conflict of interest issues.
The vote at Tuesday’s meeting to appoint McIntosh was 3-2, with council President Nell Carpenter, Vice President James Palmisciano and member Lauren Cacciola in favor and Richard Nassaney and Ronald Newman opposed.
McIntosh, who currently serves on the the town’s Economic Development Commission, touted his background as a builder and developer, telling the council that the Planning Board needed a member who understood developers.
“I have a vast background with regard to land development, planning and building, and that’s the reason why I came and stepped forward to try to help the town because I think, as we go into the next ten years, with an increase in population, with an increase in traffic count on [Route] 138, with a need for more business, you need someone on the Planning Board that has an understanding of how the developer thinks, how the builder thinks,” he said.
However, McIntosh is also engaged in a legal battle with the town over a negative decision on one of his projects.
In a unanimous vote last March, members of the Planning Board denied master plan approval to McIntosh’s proposed project at 3 Carolina Nooseneck Road near Route 138.
McIntosh wants to divide the 4.5-acre parcel into three lots. One lot would retain an existing house, a new, single family home would have been built on the second lot, and the third lot, the largest at 2.5 acres, would contain two structures with three units each. Two of the units would be for low- or moderate-income families.
According to the town's zoning ordinance, single-family homes are permitted on the residential lot, but the three-unit buildings are prohibited. McIntosh also requested a greater density of structures than the currently-permitted one unit per 3 acres in the R3 zone.
When the Planning Board denied plan approval, McIntosh appealed the decision to SHAB. If he prevails, the state body will send the application back to the Planning Board, of which he will then be a member.
In a Dec. 10 memo to council members, Ellsworth explained the potential for ethics concerns and possible conflicts of interest if McIntosh were to be appointed.
“There are a number of potential conflicts of interest that could arise for a Planning Board member who is a real estate developer,” she wrote. “ A Planning Board member participates in the drafting of the Comprehensive Community Plan and the drafting and enactment of land development and subdivision regulations that could have a direct effect on his business. A member of the Planning Board participates in formulating advisory opinions to the Town Council concerning enactment of amendments to the zoning ordinance. Those amendments could have a direct impact on a Planning Board member's financial interests or the interests of his family members or business associates."
Ellsworth continued, "But the most substantial problem for a real estate developer would arise when he needs Planning Board approval for a development. R.I. Gen.[General] Laws § 36-14-5(e) prohibits a public official from representing himself before a municipal agency while he is a member of that agency and for one year afterward.”
While McIntosh can recuse himself from matters that would pertain to his business interests, Ellsworth said the state Ethics Commission would prohibit McIntosh from applying to the Planning Board for any project approvals, not only during his time on the board, but for one year afterward.
Ellsworth also noted that McIntosh’s membership on the Planning Board at the same time he is appealing that board’s decision might be perceived as an impediment to his impartiality.
“… Regardless of the outcome of the SHAB appeal, the fact that Mr. McIntosh has an appeal pending of a decision by the board of which he is a member might lead to the public perception that Mr. McIntosh would be unable to act impartially on any other application, or the public perception that the pending appeal is affecting the relationships or interactions between Mr. McIntosh and other Planning Board members,” she said.
Reached the day after McIntosh’s appointment, Carpenter said she had carefully considered the appointment, including McIntosh’s dealings with the Planning Board, and had determined that his experience outweighed possible conflict of interest or ethics concerns.
“… The solicitor greatly stressed the word ‘potential’ concerns of conflicts of interest,” she said. “Weighing what’s best for the town versus what restrictions and possible liabilities the town might face with having a developer on the Planning Board, I personally, again, I can only speak for myself, after weighing the qualifications, the background and the skill set that Mr. McIntosh would bring to the Planning Board versus potential, I certainly can’t operate in an area of potential. That’s not fair. It’s not fair to an applicant, it’s not fair to the town.”
Carpenter said there was nothing preventing McIntosh from serving on the board.
“The restrictions and the burdens lie on Mr. McIntosh’s shoulders now as a member of the Planning Board, and what he will or will not be able to do in the future, and he accepted that task,” she said. “I don’t believe there’s a learning curve on the Planning Board. Those who are appointed to it need to be familiar with planning and as a developer, he comes with … a skill set that does not exist on the Planning Board.”
