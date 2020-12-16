Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Windy with snow tapering off during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. High 33F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.